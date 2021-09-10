U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,358.95
    -2,057.48 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

COIN SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COIN) from April 11, 2021 through July 22, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you purchased Coinbase securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Coinbase Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

The complaint alleges that the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's Offering were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the Offering: (1) Coinbase required a sizeable cash injection; (2) Coinbase's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 17, 2021, Coinbase undermined its representations in the Offering Materials that the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents were sufficient by announcing plans to raise capital via a convertible bond sale. On May 19, 2021, Coinbase revealed technical problems experienced by users on its platform, including "delays…due to network congestion" effecting "those who want to get their money out."

On this news, the price of Coinbase shares fell $23.44 per share, nearly 10% over two consecutive trading sessions, to close at $224.80 per share on May 19, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 20, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Coinbase securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/coinbaseglobalinc-coin-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-419/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com

SOURCE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663622/COIN-SHAREHOLDER-LAWSUIT-FILING-DEADLINE-Bernstein-Liebhard-LLP-Reminds-Investors-of-the-Deadline-to-File-a-Lead-Plaintiff-Motion-in-a-Securities-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy Amid FDA Scrutiny?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • Apple Stock Fell After Judge Issues a ‘Legal Blow’ Against App Store

    A U.S. district judge issued a permanent injunction forcing Apple to allow alternative payment options in its App Store.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic

  • Peloton rally continues, Kroger boosts guidance, AMC on the rise

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Stock Jumped on Friday

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were up 5.9% as of 10:37 a.m. EDT on Friday after the company introduced its new branded apparel line on its website. Here's what to know about Peloton's apparel strategy. Peloton has been offering branded apparel for a while, but this announcement appears to be the first real effort to raise the bar.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 10

    Stocks on Friday extended their losing streak to a fifth day. Mike Gibbs, Raymond James managing director of Equity Portfolio & Technical Strategy and Robert Dye, Comerica Bank Chief Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark ETFs Sell $139 Million Worth of Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds have sold some of their Tesla Inc. shares in the past two days, taking advantage of the recent rally as the stock climbs for the third week in a row.The ARK Innovation, ARK Next Generation Internet and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETFs sold over 180,000 shares on Wednesday and Thursday, according to daily trading updates. At closing prices, that puts the total value at nearly $139 million. The sales amount to around 3% of ARK’s Tesla sta