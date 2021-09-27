U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

CoinAgenda Europe Gathers Blockchain Leaders for Sept 27-29 Monaco event

CoinAgenda
·5 min read

Speakers include Chairman at DLTx ASA James Haft; Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon Dean Thomas; Founder of Arcade Digital Christoph Ebell; CEO at EQIFI Brad Yasar; and Founding Partner at Blufolio AG James Dougall

MONACO, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, today announced it will be welcoming top cryptocurrency and fintech leaders to explore trends in crypto-economics, investing, regulations and other projects and initiatives during a three day event at the Le Méridien Beach Plaza in Monaco on September 27-29, 2021. Tickets and agenda are available on the event page.


Confirmed Speakers include:


  • James Haft, Chairman at DLTx

  • Santiago Roel Santos, CryptoPunk #9159, ex-ParaFi Capital and investor in DeFi and the Metaverse

  • Dean Thomas, Head of Institutional Capital at Polygon

  • Christoph Ebell, Founder of Arcade Digital, Secretary General of the European Association for Modular High-Performance Computing in Brussels

  • Brad Yasar, CEO at EQIFI

  • David Orban, Managing Advisor at Beyond Enterprizes

  • James Dougall, Founding Partner at Blufolio AG

  • Michael Terpin, Founder and CEO of Transform Group and CoinAgenda

  • Oleg Ivanov, Co-founder at Berezka DAO

  • Tee Ganbold, Chief Commercial Officer at Panther Protocol and Stelium Labs

  • Pierre Noizat, CEO and Founder at Paymium

  • Marc Blinder, Co-founder and CEO at AIKON

  • Evan Luthra, Angel Investor and serial entrepreneur

  • Andy Christen, Co-founder at Liti Capital

  • Martin Repetto, Co-founder at Blackpony Ventures SL

  • Erika Zapanta, Global Director of Events at Transform Group

  • Andrey Yanyuk, Founder and CEO at Tempo Storm

  • Gary Collins, Director at Blockperks

  • Emin Henri Mahrt, Founder at Cryptocurrency OÜ

  • Eloisa Marchesoni, Crypto Entrepreneur Blockchain & AI Business Angel Investor

  • Michael Gord, Co-founder and CEO at GDA Group

  • Yanislav Malahov, Founder at aeternity

  • Kyle Wang, Partner at Valhalla Capital

  • Borys Pikalov, Co-founder at STObox

  • Alex Puig, CTO and Co-founder at Caelum Labs

  • Kamil Przeorski, CEO at Experty.io

  • Kurt Kumar, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Rocketfuel Blockchain

  • James Dougall, Founding Partner at Blufolio AG

  • Suvi Rinkinen, CEO at The Telos Foundation

  • Garrett Minks, CTO at Rair Technologies Inc.

  • Travis Cannell, Head of Product at Orchid

  • Gregory Crous, CEO at H3RO3S AG


“After 19 months, it is great to bring back live events for the CoinAgenda conference series,” said Erika Zapanta, CoinAgenda Global Director of Events. “To celebrate our first event for 2021, the CoinAgenda team has launched a special NFT created by artist, @chissweetart (variations by @Nitramdesign) made specifically for CoinAgenda Europe in Monaco. These NFTs will unlock the replays of the recorded conference content as well as other goodies, and all participants, speakers and sponsors will receive one to commemorate the event.”


The three day event will include sessions covering the future of cryptocurrency, blockchain and quantum technologies, decentralized finance (DeFi), fintech, privacy, scaling solutions, token economics, payment and infrastructure platforms, Web 3.0, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and legal and regulatory issues in blockchain investing. Presenting startups will also have the opportunity to pitch top industry investors. Concluding each day will be VIP parties and dinners. All attendees, speakers, sponsors, and media are invited to network over drinks and food overlooking the gorgeous views of Monaco.


Confirmed sponsors include:

  • DLTx - DLTx is a public company listed on the Norwegian Olso Børs Stock Exchange and is the enterprise vendor for DAOs and blockchain protocols that offers unique access to the public blockchain markets & well-priced access to funding. DLTx has developed a novel way for investors to access compelling and predictable economic returns based on the changes created by the decentralization & disruption of major global industries.

  • Transform Group - Transform Group is the world’s leading blockchain public relations, advisory, events, and social media company, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Toronto, and global headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Transform Group is dedicated to creating and sustaining industry leadership positions for its clients through superior strategy, relationships, market intelligence and consistent execution.

  • Rair Tech - RAIR is a blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to get access to streaming content.

  • Benson Oak Ventures - Benson Oak Ventures supports entrepreneurs to build transformative, global businesses by funding deals as a lead investor and providing significant value-add.

  • Blockchain Wire - Blockchain Wire is the industry's first blockchain press release distribution service focused exclusively on news about blockchain, distributed ledger technology companies, ICOs, STOs and other blockchain and cryptocurrency-related announcements. Our global reach includes broadcast and online media outlets, social media sites, industry trade publications, leading blogs and blockchain industry influencers.

  • Visionary - Visionary seeks to provide a utility and currency for the efficient exchange of human capital, relationship capital, and financial capital across a network of networks built on trust.

  • H3RO3S - H3RO3S is the World's First Real Life Play 2 Earn and provides a fun and interactive platform where friends or strangers are able to complete tasks for one another to gain tokens while maintaining social distance.


CoinAgenda Europe is the first of four events in the CoinAgenda conference series. CoinAgenda Middle East + Africa will take place in Dubai October 8-10, 2021 as part of Gulf Blockchain Week; CoinAgenda Global will take place in Las Vegas October 25-27, 2021 as part of Las Vegas Blockchain Week and concluding the year, CoinAgenda Carribean will gather in Puerto Rico December 7-9, 2021 as part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week.


For more information regarding CoinAgenda, please visit www.coinagenda.com. To purchase tickets for CoinAgenda Europe, visit the event page: www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021/.


For the CoinAgenda Europe schedule, visit www.coinagenda.com/europe-2021-schedule/.


Connect with CoinAgenda:
Twitter Facebook Telegram


ABOUT COINAGENDA
Now in its eight year, CoinAgenda is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. CoinAgenda Global focuses on international blockchain investing trends, with world-class speakers from around the globe, plus a special focus on blockchain economic development, friendly jurisdictions, the rise of security tokens, enterprise applications, and changes in digital currency funding vehicles and digital currency exchanges. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

CONTACT: contact@coinagenda.com


