U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.46
    +10.76 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,804.38
    -9.42 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,845.23
    +70.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,331.46
    +3.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.18 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6450
    -0.0220 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3329
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4030
    +0.3030 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,238.68
    -483.54 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,429.92
    +9.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,286.32
    +19.63 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     

Coinbase acqui-hires team behind BRD crypto wallet

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

As crypto proponents look to onboard a new generation of users, one of the major consumer onramps has been a host of consumer wallet apps with slick interfaces.

Today, Coinbase announced that it is bringing on the team from BRD -- a crypto wallet startup that first launched its mobile wallet back in 2014. While the team is transitioning over to Coinbase, BRD's co-founders say nothing will be changing for BRD users for the time being, and that their wallets will continue to operate normally and that user "funds are safe and secure."

The wallet startup was an early player in the mobile crypto wallet space that started as a place for users to store bitcoin, but grew to support a wide network of tokens and the ability to buy, sell and swap cryptocurrencies thanks to partnerships with exchanges. The startup claims to have more than 10 million users.

"The team brings deep expertise in self-custody for crypto wallets, which will help Wallet enable more people to safely and securely access the decentralized world of crypto," a tweet from the Coinbase Wallet Twitter account reads.

BRD raised a hefty amount of venture capital funding, banking nearly $55 million in venture funding from firms like SBI Crypto Investment and East Ventures.

Coinbase and BRD did not reveal terms of the acqui-hire.

Co-founder Adam Traidman and Aaron Voisine note that they plan to build out a "migration path" for users to transfer their wallet contents to the Coinbase Wallet app but that it will be entirely optional for users.

Cryptocurrency wallet BRD reaches 6 million users, driven by growth in Latin America and India

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Collins Dictionary picks NFT as word of the year for 2021

    Collins Dictionary has chosen the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in the digital tokens that can sell for millions of dollars brought it into the mainstream.

  • Market Wrap: Higher Volatility Expected in Bitcoin and Ether

    Crypto analysts expect rising volatility in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) over the next few days, which could lead to sharp price swings. For now, trading volume remains relatively low as prices stabilize following a sell-off last week.

  • Crypto Investment Firm Arca Launches $30M Fund Dedicated to NFTs

    The fund opened to investors last week and has raised $11.4 million so far.

  • TabTrader raises $5.8M for a mobile app that aggregates crypto exchange data

    As many of the top cryptocurrencies seem to temporarily stabilize near all-time highs, users looking to speculate on tokens that are a bit more volatile are searching across exchanges to find deals. Amsterdam-based startup TabTrader has been capitalizing on this search with a platform that aggregates prices and token availability across dozens of exchanges. While other platforms allow users to look at token prices across exchanges, most are desktop-optimized while TabTrader has built up a substantial presence for its mobile app on iOS and Android.

  • NHL's poor planning placing avoidable stress on Olympic goal

    Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.

  • Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 7.99% to $1.62. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday.

  • Binance CEO: We don't need to convince Warren Buffett to invest in crypto

    Binance founder and CEO weighs in on billionaire Warren Buffett getting into cryptocurrencies.

  • The Funded: Impossible Foods has something to be thankful for — $500M in new funding

    Impossible has been rapidly expanding its retail presence. It plans to use the new funds to push into even more stores.

  • Familiar Programs & Some Surprises In New Ranking Of Entrepreneurship MBAs

    For every startup founder who strikes it big after dropping out of college, hundreds more build their businesses with the help of the resources, networking, and expert support that top business colleges provide. This year’s top three in PitchBook’s ranking is unchanged from 2020. Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 respectively for both the overall MBA programs and MBA programs for female founders.

  • Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2021

    A list of all the beauty M&A deals and beauty investments of 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • The Market Believes the Fed Will Have to Raise Rates Soon. What It Means for Stocks.

    Minutes from the Fed's meeting earlier this month show that members of the central bank are prepared to increase rates sooner than previously anticipated if inflation remains high.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Good M&A Deals Happening in Gold, Says Alamos Gold CEO

    John McCluskey, chief executive officer at Alamos Gold Inc., discusses his outlook for gold prices, his prospects for M&A and the company's business strategy in Turkey. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • UK's Mulberry gears up for Christmas as sales rise to pre-pandemic levels

    The company, which was forced to cut 25% of its staff in 2020 due to weak demand, said sales trends have improved in October and November, but warned that any restrictions during the festive period could affect its upbeat outlook. Best known for its leather bags, Mulberry has benefited from store reopenings in the UK, with strong growth in Asia helping it offset weakness arising from the absence of tourists in the domestic market and the closure of some stores in Europe. Earlier this month, consultancy Bain had predicted that the luxury goods sector would rebound this year from the health crisis due to higher spending in the United States and China, particularly on high-end shoes, leather goods and jewellery.

  • European Equities: German Business Sentiment and U.S Economic Data in Focus

    A particularly busy economic calendar, with stats from Germany and the U.S to provide the majors with direction. Expect the U.S data to be key, however.

  • Zoom Shares Skid as Sales Growth Slows

    Zoom Video Communications sales growth slowed last quarter as the extra demand for remote work and the company’s videoconferencing application eased, along with a pullback in the Covid-19 pandemic. The San Jose, Calif.-based company said its sales rose 35% from a year earlier to $1.05 billion for the three months ended Oct. 31. In the previous quarter, the company’s sales rose 54%.

  • Engie, EQT Are Among Bidders for Solar Firm Photosol

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm EQT AB, Credit Agricole SA’s insurance arm and energy giant Engie SA are among the companies bidding for French solar farm developer Photosol SAS, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceThe Women Behind

  • Alibaba Stock Gets More Price Target Cuts. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Investing in China remains a tricky proposition, though some experts believe the worst is over for the country's embattled tech sector.

  • Oil Advances With Global SPR Release Smaller Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed by the most in two weeks as a landmark plan from consumer countries to tap their strategic oil reserves was less severe than markets expected.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsFutures in New York