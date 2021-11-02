Coinbase Acquires AI Customer Support Startup Agara
Coinbase acquired customer service startup Agara, according to a blog post on Tuesday.
The deal is worth somewhere between $40 million and $50 million, TechCrunch reported citing two people familiar with the matter. The deal is expected to close later this year, Coinbase said in its post.
Agara’s main product is an artificial intelligence-powered voicebot used in for customer support.
Coinbase said it will leverage Agara’s tech to “automate and enhance” its customer experience tools. The deal also adds deep learnings and AI expertise to Coinbase’s existing tech capacity, and furthers its buildout of a tech hub in India, according to the post.
Agara’s team, which is mainly based in India, will join Coinbase, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Abhimanyu told TechCrunch.
In July, Coinbase said that it wants to build a tech hub in India.
