Coinbase asks US federal judge to dismiss SEC's lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Coinbase on Friday asked a judge to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit accusing the cryptocurrency exchange of violating federal securities laws.

In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, Coinbase said the SEC had no authority to pursue its lawsuit because the digital assets and services it objected to did not qualify as securities.

"Our core argument is simple - we do not offer 'investment contracts' as that term has been construed by decades of Supreme Court and other binding precedent," Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The SEC did not respond immediately to a request for comment on Coinbase's filing.

Coinbase was sued by the SEC in June, and accused of operating illegally as a national securities exchange, broker and clearing agency without registering with the regulator.

Growing friction between the crypto sector and the top U.S. markets regulator has escalated amid a series of lawsuits the SEC has filed against the world's largest crypto platforms.

The SEC has said the platforms needed to register and operate in a manner akin those dealing in stocks or bonds, while the crypto sector says that new legislation is needed.

In the last month, two federal judges in Manhattan diverged, in SEC lawsuits against crypto firms Ripple Labs and Terraform, over whether the regulator overstepped its authority by trying to regulate the sector.

