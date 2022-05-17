U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.04
    +1.64 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0554
    +0.0116 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2496
    +0.0172 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3710
    +0.3180 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,295.18
    +196.57 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Coinbase backtracks on its hiring plans, citing crypto market turmoil

Anita Ramaswamy
·1 min read

Coinbase, the third-largest crypto exchange by volume, has changed its tune on hiring amid a market downturn.

"Heading into this year, we planned to triple the size of the company. Given current market conditions, we feel it’s prudent to slow hiring and reassess our headcount needs against our highest-priority business goals," Emilie Choi, Coinbase's president and COO wrote in a post on the company's website today.

Choi noted that headcount growth is a key input in the company's financial model, and that slowing the rate of hiring is important in ensuring Coinbase can reach the profitability guidance it has set for investors.

The news comes as cryptocurrency markets take a beating more broadly, catalyzed by uncertainty in the equity markets as a whole as well as the recent collapse of the Terra UST stablecoin.

Coinbase's stock is down nearly 80% today compared to its IPO price, though it's worth noting the company's top line had already been suffering from a decline in crypto trading volumes since the beginning of the year. The company, which depends on trading activity for most of its revenue, reported a loss of $430 million during the first quarter of 2022.

Coinbase also drew controversy last week for a disclosure in its quarterly report saying that shareholders could lose the funds they have deposited in the exchange in the event it goes bankrupt. CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted a clarification after the fact, reassuring users that Coinbase has "no risk of bankruptcy" but adding that "it is possible, however unlikely, that a court would decide to consider customer assets as part of the company in bankruptcy proceedings even if it harmed consumers."

Robinhood lets users manage their own crypto wallets in push to spur trading

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Mixed Amid Bearish Sentiment

    Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around $30K while stock market volatility is fading. Altcoins were mixed, although recent underperformance could signal caution among some traders. Indicators show short-term BTC buying, albeit with limited upside.

  • Coinbase Pares Back Hiring Plans Amid Weak Earnings, Poor Market Condition

    The exchange previously planned to hire as many as 2,000 employees earlier this year.

  • Coinbase Responds to Crypto Rout

    The crypto trading platform had planned to triple its employee headcount, but suspended hiring as its stock fell sharply.

  • Crypto gets political: How cryptocurrency is impacting some May 17 primaries

    Turns out, a couple of Tuesday’s most closely watched primary elections in the U.S. have some connection to crypto. In Oregon, a super PAC called Protect Our Future has spent nearly $11 million on the candidacy of Democratic House hopeful Carrick Flynn, according to Open Secrets, a site that tracks political donations. The super PAC has spent money on TV ads, radio ads and direct mail services on Flynn’s behalf, making the primary race for Oregon’s 6th congressional district the third most expensive House Democratic primary of this election cycle.

  • Bitcoin Rises to $30K; Resistance at $35K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is stabilizing around the $30K price level. The cryptocurrency is on track to register a positive momentum signal on the daily chart, similar to what occurred in late-March. Still, nearby resistance could cap an upswing in price.

  • Crypto Mining Is Flocking to the U.S. That’s Not Helping the Stocks.

    The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance said the U.S. held nearly 39% of the world's Bitcoin mining power in January, up from 35% in August and from 17% in April.

  • Coinbase Stock’s ‘Distress Level’ Offers a Long-Term Opportunity, Says Oppenheimer

    Whether you’re a crypto fan or not, the industry never lacks for drama. The past week was particularly buzzy after the stablecoin TerraUSD de-pegged from the U.S. dollar and sent crypto prices tumbling across the board, causing fears the space could go into total meltdown. The debacle provided more food for the crypto bears who also had plenty to feast on based on Coinbase’s (COIN) latest disappointing quarterly report. The soft start to the year being a reflection of the market’s downturn. Addi

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Its First Covid Vaccine Quarter Misses Projections?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after its first full quarter of Covid vaccine sales missed estimates? Is NVAX stock a sell now?

  • These stocks have been outperforming amid the latest market rout: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

  • ‘It’s so horrible that I want to buy it’ — Jim Cramer likes these 2 beaten-down tech names that are still posting white-hot revenue growth

    High-quality items seldom go on sale. Grab them when they do.

  • Why Upstart Holdings and Global-e Online Soared on Tuesday

    Investors instead looked at the massive declines in stocks over the first four months of 2022 and concluded that even with some reasons for worry, the downturn had been too fast. Both Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) were up quite strongly on the day, and shareholders seem to be having a change of heart after having been extremely negative on the high-growth companies ' prospects recently. Shares of Upstart Holdings jumped 23% on Tuesday.

  • Why Walmart Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) sank 11.4% on Tuesday after the retail giant's profits fell short of investors' expectations. Walmart's revenue rose 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on April 30. More concerning was the decline in Walmart's profitability.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Rocketed by More Than 9%

    In just two days, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings-- at least, according to Nasdaq.com, it is. The company hasn't officially announced its release date yet, and other financial data providers point out that, seeing as Nio reported its Q1 earnings on May 28 in two of the past three years, it's more likely to report closer to that date this year as well. Is there a good reason to buy Nio stock ahead of earnings?

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Issues This Pledge; Elon Musk Digs In On Twitter; New Warren Buffett Stock Soars

    The Dow Jones rose as Fed Chair Powell issued an inflation pledge. Twitter gained as the Elon Musk takeover took a twist. A Warren Buffett stock soared.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down more than 25%, putting it solidly in bear market territory. This is an uncomfortable place for most investors to find themselves in. But for investors buying stocks with time horizons of three years or longer, it can also be a place for opportunity.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • Energy Transfer's Perseverance Is About to Pay Off Big Time

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a long history of developing infrastructure projects to support growing energy demand. The company has built thousands of miles of pipelines, multiple oil and gas processing facilities, and several storage and export terminals over the years. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently expects to invest upwards of $2.1 billion this year in expanding its energy infrastructure network.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ: TNXP) were crashing 22.7% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This stock split took effect today. Reverse stock splits aren't a sign that things are going well for a company.

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he