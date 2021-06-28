U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,278.99
    -1.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,223.21
    -210.63 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,469.41
    +109.03 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,317.97
    -16.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.07
    -0.98 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1927
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0590 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3886
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5500
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,591.77
    +1,593.34 (+4.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.36
    +16.95 (+2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.97
    -63.10 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,048.02
    -18.16 (-0.06%)
     

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is coming to Disrupt

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, is coming to Disrupt this September 21-23, and given how much there is to discuss, we couldn't be more excited to host him.

As some industry observers will know, Armstrong, a native of San Jose, Calif., whose parents were both engineers, nabbed two degrees from Rice University in Texas before joining Airbnb as a software engineer in 2011 as a technical product manager focused on fraud prevention.

The role gave him the opportunity to learn about payment systems -- and payment problems -- across the world. It relatedly fueled a then-burgeoning interest in cryptocoins, which he began to buy and store and, more important, he began to believe would ultimately replace fiat money. In fact, after just 14 months with Airbnb, Armstrong left the company to join Y Combinator and found Coinbase.

He wasn't focused on making money, by his telling. Instead, as he told Forbes last year, "I wanted the world to have a global, open financial system that drove innovation and freedom.” Either way, along the way, Armstrong became very wealthy, as have many Coinbase employees and investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, which built the biggest stake in Coinbase over the years and whose position was valued at a reported $11 billion at the time of Coinbase's direct listing this past April.

Still, the success of Coinbase --- which has established itself as the clean, well-lit place to invest in cryptocurrencies -- has also invariably led to greater scrutiny. The company has been widely accused by its customers of focusing on security at the expense of adequate customer service. Several of Armstrong's managerial decisions, including to clamp down on political speech inside of Coinbase, has cost the company valued employees, while others have said they were treated unfairly because of their race or gender.

More, following a very long run, enthusiasm over cryptocurrencies has abruptly slowed over the last month or so. While Armstrong has seen enthusiasm for crypto grow and wane before, Coinbase is now a publicly traded company, and as questions bubble up about Bitcoin, Coinbase's shares are down, too. (As of this writing, they are trading at around $217, almost half of where they were valued at their peak price in April of about $429.)

Little wonder Armstrong has been laser-focused on not only strengthening what Coinbase has already built but setting it up to become an even larger enterprise, including by acquiring a company early this year that sets up Coinbase to operate as a kind of AWS, enabling companies that, say, want to connect their wallet app to a blockchain to click a few buttons rather than hire a team of engineers to spin up the necessary nodes.

How else is Armstrong, 38, dealing with the markets ups and downs as he builds a completely new financial institution? Where does he want to take Coinbase over the next 12 months? How does he respond to criticisms about some of his very public decisions concerning Coinbase employees? These are among the many things we'll talk with him about at this year's Disrupt for an appearance that we know attendees won't want to miss. We're certainly excited to sit down with him.

Join him and over 10,000 of the startup worlds most influential people at Disrupt 2021 online this September 21-23. Get your pass to attend now for under $99 for a limited time!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-82e7089bb76c80e1d7d73433ec8b0f47' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls on rising COVID cases, ahead of OPEC+ talks

    Oil prices fell on Monday after hitting their highest since 2018 earlier in the session, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia and Europe put a brake on the rally before this week's OPEC+ meeting. Brent futures fell 73 cents, or 1.0%, to $75.45 a barrel by 10:47 a.m. EDT (1447 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.41. "The forecast for oil demand recovery over the summer may be a bit overestimated, and traders are facing a reality check this week as the (COVID-19) Delta variant reached Europe and as an infections surge in Southeast Asia and Australia is bringing back lockdowns," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

  • Britain bans Binance's UK ops in latest cryptocurrency crackdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's financial regulator has said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally. In a notice dated June 25, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK entity, "must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect".

  • Marvell Rolls Out OCTEON 10 With 5nm DPUs

    Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) launched OCTEON 10 DPU to accelerate and process a broad spectrum of security, networking, and storage workloads required by demanding 5G, cloud, carrier, and enterprise data center applications. Marvell's OCTEON 10 DPU delivers 3x performance and 50% lower power compared to previous generations. It is designed on a 5nm process to incorporate Arm Neoverse N2 cores, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) hardware acceleration, integrated one terabit

  • 10 of the Most Private Cryptocurrencies To Invest In

    Cryptocurrency has been all the rage in 2021, no doubt in part to the incredible gains that some coins have posted over the past few years. Many investors that had never thought of buying...

  • InMed set to Become Major Player in Manufacturing of Rare Cannabinoids

    Image from Shutterstock. When it comes to producing rare cannabinoids, the proof is in the process. Rare cannabinoids, compounds found in cannabis, have been shown to be potentially effective in creating alternative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. They have taken center stage within the cannabis industry, as recent reports state from their biosynthesis will be a $25 billion market by 2025 and $40 billion by 2040. Currently, more than 100 cannabinoids have been identified, and ea

  • Polygon Launches New General-Purpose Blockchain Called Avail

    Polygon (MATIC) has announced the launch of its latest development, in the form of an all-new project called Avail.

  • Wedding day makeup: We asked an expert what to do (and what to avoid)

    Charlotte Tilbury has been used on high profile brides like Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.

  • Is Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 900 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile […]

  • Bitcoin Acting as a Proxy for COIN Stock Movement

    As one of the stocks that provide investors with a sentiment gauge on cryptocurrencies markets, Coinbase (COIN) is an interesting case study to examine. Indeed, the value of COIN stock is uniquely tethered to cryptocurrency prices. When Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the merry gang are outperforming, transaction volumes on exchanges such as Coinbase skyrocket. For investors in COIN stock, higher transaction volumes flow into higher fee-based revenue, and greater profitability for investors. (See Coinbas

  • Cardano Hits New Milestone Surpassing 650K Staking Addresses

    Cardano (ADA) has reached a new milestone, as its total staking addresses pass the 650,000 mark.

  • Parallel Wireless Announces First and Only 2G, 4G Open RAN trial using x86 COTS Server and NFVi with Axiata in Dialog, Sri Lanka

    Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native Open RAN solution, is proud to have been selected by Axiata Group Berhad as a strategic partner providing O-RAN networks for the group's digital telcos across Southeast Asia and South Asia, enabling both 2G and 4G broadband connectivity.

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming and security on your Android, iPhone, PC and more

    Whether you’re trying to stay secure or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Binance Crypto Exchange Ordered to Cease U.K. Activities

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange faced regulatory ire in the U.K. as well as Japan.

  • UK’s financial watchdog has banned leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance from all regulated activities

    The UK’s financial regulator has ruled Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, can no longer conduct any regulated activity in the country amid a global clampdown on Bitcoin. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance’s only regulated UK entity, “must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect”. “Due to the imposition of requirements by the FCA, Binance Markets Limited is not currently permitted to undertake any regulated activities without the prior written consent of the FCA.”

  • Google just made a huge change to Search and we love it

    Plenty of our daily activities on the internet begin with a search for more information, whether it’s news or info about various work and personal topics we might be interested in. Google Search plays a central role in that experience, of course, since it’s the most used online search engine in the world. But Search … The post Google just made a huge change to Search and we love it appeared first on BGR.

  • ‘The audience for DeFi is millions or even billions of people,’ Says Aave’s Marc Zeller

    BeinCrypto spoke to Marc Zeller, Integrations Lead at Aave, about where the protocol is headed and how DeFi will change the future financial landscape.

  • LA Summer Camp Relaunches Kids Crypto Crash Course

    A summer camp in the United States that integrates a crash course in cryptocurrency into usual camp activities has relaunched.

  • Private Internet Access review 2021: A VPN with proven security and lightning-fast speeds

    Whether you want to watch US Netflix or securely browse the web, a VPN helps you stay anonymous online

  • IBM Brings AI-Powered Automation Software to Networking to Help Simplify Broad Adoption of 5G

    At Mobile World Congress 2021, IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to help deliver on the promise of 5G, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, CSPs can use AI-powered automation to stand up and manage networks quickly, in a wide range of environments, and is engineered to scale new services in days, rathe

  • UK, Singapore launch talks on digital trade agreement

    Britain and Singapore will on Monday start negotiations on a new digital trade agreement that could remove barriers, part of London's push to become what it calls a "global tech powerhouse" post-Brexit. Since completing its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Britain has been pressing ahead with new trade deals especially with countries in the Indo-Pacific region, with the most recent agreement signed with Australia. Digital trade is seen as key by the government to support British tech companies in capitalising on investment opportunities abroad to try to help a post-COVID recovery.