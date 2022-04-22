Coinbase CEO says Apple's crypto rules highlight 'potential antitrust issues'

Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase, believes Apple's App Store rules have hampered the company's product roadmap, accusing the iPhone-maker of banning features from their app and generally not being friendly with the cryptocurrency industry.

"Apple so far has not really played nice with crypto, they've actually banned a bunch of features that we would like to have in the app, but they just won't allow it -- so there's potential antitrust issues there," Armstrong said.

Armstrong made the revelation on a podcast that he participated in during his trip to India earlier this month. In the episode of Superteam Podcast, which aired this week, the co-founder of the publicly listed firm discussed Apple's influence and floated the idea that smartphones may soon need to build crypto-specific hardware features.

“There's going to have to be crypto-compatible phones that I think could actually become quite popular in the future,” he said.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Armstrong made the disclosure when he was asked about whether Coinbase would ever launch its own hardware wallet. He said the company already has some co-branded hardware wallet with Ledger, but he believes that the two major mobile operating systems need to broaden their ecosystem of devices to crypto.