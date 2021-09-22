U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.68
    +41.49 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,257.99
    +338.15 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.85
    +39.66 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.03
    +1.54 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    -9.90 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7800
    +0.5600 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,382.07
    +1,429.95 (+3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.29
    +45.81 (+4.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Coinbase COO confirms company will roll out crypto regulation proposals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Hollerith
·Senior Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company&#39;s initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq market site April 14, 2021 in New York City. Coinbase Global Inc. is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, debuting today through a rare direct listing. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq market site April 14, 2021 in New York City. Coinbase Global Inc. is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, debuting today through a rare direct listing. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Coinbase's (COIN) top executives confirmed it plans to publish a regulatory framework for policy makers in the U.S. in the coming weeks. Speaking at a DeFi-focused Mainnet conference, Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi broadly addressed the company's current position on crypto regulation.

The announcement comes two weeks after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong voiced objections on Twitter to the Securities and Exchange Commission's moves against the company. 

"We should all care about transparency and clarity. The reason we went out with that tweet storm is because we didn't feel like there was transparency and clarity to the way things were being regulated," said Choi. 

"We are regulated by more than 50 different regulators and we can handle it, if we're struggling with this what is your audience going to do," said Choi referring to other cryptocurrency companies in attendance of the conference.

"We just want to make sure there's an even playing field for crypto companies," said Choi referring to how crypto services are regulated differently than traditional financial services.

The interview follows a day after rumors circulated over Twitter saying that Coinbase wasn't done opposing the SEC's move to block its crypto lending product, Coinbase Lend. A Coinbase representative told Yahoo Finance this week that those rumors weren't accurate. 

"We do have regulatory proposals we will be publishing in the coming weeks. They will focus on what the future of crypto regulation should look like," said the spokesperson. 

The Coinbase Lend proposal would offer users a 4% annual percentage yield (APY) for lending USD coin (USDC) — a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar — a lower yield than what other crypto lending businesses offer, according to what Armstrong said on Twitter. However, the SEC threatened to sue Coinbase if it offered the product because it classified the product as a security. 

Coinbase's chief wasn't alone in taking issue with regulators. Other crypto market players have publicly expressed frustration with the SEC, which is also reportedly probing the popular decentralized finance (DeFi) platform UniSwap.

On Sept. 17, Coinbase confirmed it is suspending the launch of Lend indefinitely

"As we continue our work to seek regulatory clarity for the crypto industry as a whole, we’ve made the difficult decision not to launch the USDC APY program announced below," Coinbase wrote on the company's blog.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

That same day, state regulators in Texas and New Jersey filed motions to block another crypto lending platform, Celsius Network, from offering its product to residents within their states.

Given Coinbase's size as one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, the decision not to move forward with its lending product suggests other companies may follow suit in working with the SEC. The fact that Coinbase is proposing a crypto regulatory framework to policymakers shows there's more going on behind the scenes, but it plans to work within the U.S. legal system.

Coinbase shares traded at $241 on Wednesday, down 26% from its April 14 IPO price. 

David Hollerith is a senior reporter covering the cryptocurrency and stock markets. You can follow him @DsHollers.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Do NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • Canada's Aurora Cannabis to shut down a facility in Edmonton

    The company said medical distribution from the Aurora Polaris facility that is being shut down will move to an adjacent factory called Aurora Sky, while manufacturing will move to its Aurora River factory in Ontario. "We aspire to be a leaner, more agile organization that keeps pace with our competition and is on a path to profitability," a spokesperson for the company said in an email statement.

  • Market Sell-Off: Don't Panic, Buy Pinterest

    Amid this September sell-off in stocks, investors need to keep Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) in mind. Concerns about how the company will fare in the post-pandemic world have led to modest drops in domestic usage and a massive decrease in the stock price. Such a response could imply the worst has ended for Pinterest stock, but investors may wonder whether that signifies a buying opportunity.

  • AbbVie Stock Gets Pounded; How To Make A 15% Annualized Return With A Covered Call

    If ABBV closes above 110 on the expiration date, the shares will be called away at 110, leaving the trader with a total gains of $555.

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks -- Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    You don't need to look for obscure stocks for high growth. These past winners are great bets for the future.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.