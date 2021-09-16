U.S. markets open in 6 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,479.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,823.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,490.75
    -13.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.70
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.49
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -9.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3420
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,439.64
    +1,320.29 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.78
    +47.56 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.83
    +21.34 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Coinbase Files For Futures and Derivatives Trading

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

North America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has taken the first steps in making an application to allow futures and derivatives products on the platform.

On Sept 16, Coinbase stated that it had filed an application with the National Futures Association (NFA) to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).

The exchange added that “this is the next step to broaden our offerings and offer futures and derivatives trading on our platforms,” in order to further expand the crypto economy.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

