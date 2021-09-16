Coinbase Files For Futures and Derivatives Trading

BeInCrypto –

North America’s largest crypto exchange Coinbase has taken the first steps in making an application to allow futures and derivatives products on the platform.

On Sept 16, Coinbase stated that it had filed an application with the National Futures Association (NFA) to register as a Futures Commission Merchant (FCM).

The exchange added that “this is the next step to broaden our offerings and offer futures and derivatives trading on our platforms,” in order to further expand the crypto economy.

