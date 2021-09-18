U.S. markets closed

Coinbase Global 48 Hour Deadline Alert: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Coinbase Global Inc. - COIN

·3 min read
NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2021 / Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have untilSeptember 20, 2021to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its April 2021 Direct Offering (the "Offering"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Coinbase and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-coin/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 20, 2021.

About the Lawsuits

Coinbase and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2021, a month after its Direct Offering, the Company disclosed plans to raise about $1.25 billion via a convertible bond sale. Then, on May 19, 2021, the Company disclosed technical issues with its platform causing "delays…due to network congestion" affecting its users.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company required a sizeable cash injection; (ii) the Company's platform was susceptible to service-level disruptions, which were increasingly likely to occur as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The first-filed case is Ramsey v. Coinbase Global, Inc., et al, 3:21-cv-05634.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients - including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors - in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664642/Coinbase-Global-48-Hour-Deadline-Alert-Former-Louisiana-Attorney-General-and-Kahn-Swick-Foti-LLC-Remind-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-of-Deadline-in-Class-Action-Lawsuits-Against-Coinbase-Global-Inc--COIN

