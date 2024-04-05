Coinbase to launch Worldcoin, Ordinals futures

Coinbase International Exchange has announced two new derivatives offerings: Worldcoin (WLD) and Ordinals (ORDI) perpetual futures, which are set to begin trading on April 11.

The perpetual contracts will see the introduction of ORDI-PERP and WLD-PERP trading pairs, adding to Coinbase International’s extensive portfolio of over 30 perpetual futures and spot markets.

Worldcoin, initiated by Sam Altman, Max Novendstern, and Alex Blania, promotes its WLD token with both utility and governance functions, while ORDI tokens, primarily distributed via airdrops, utilize the Bitcoin protocol to denote non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and other digital assets.

Perpetual futures are derivative contracts that don’t expire and are often associated with cryptocurrencies.

As these contracts do not expire, traders can hold positions indefinitely with appropriate margin management.

Despite the announcement on Thursday, ORDI has been trading sideways for most of the past 24 hours, falling 1.1% to US$60.4.

WLD is down 2.2% at US$6.94. It fell to as low as US$6.5 on Friday.

Coinbase, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of its international derivatives unit for non-U.S. institutions last May.

As of April 5, it only had three spot trading pairs: ETH-USDC, BTC-USDC, and COSMOSDYDX-USDC.