Coinbase Plans 2K-Employee Hiring Spree This Year
Coinbase Global (COIN), the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will hire up to 2,000 people in 2022 as it seeks to take advantage of opportunities in the development of Web 3, and other areas, Chief People Officer L.J. Brock announced in a blog post Tuesday.
The company plans to expand its product, engineering and design teams.
"We believe our industry is in its infancy and that building onramps for individuals to participate is critical to driving the next generation use case of crypto," Brock wrote.
Coinbase will also add products to expand its offerings in hosting general content such as NFTs and the Coinbase Wallet.
Coinbase candidates should prioritize clear communication, efficient execution, and continuous learning, among other qualities. They should take a "mission-focused" approach to their work.