U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,725.64
    -34.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,976.23
    -171.53 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,422.18
    -102.61 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.05
    -1.95 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.60
    -29.40 (-1.78%)
     

  • Silver

    18.93
    -0.66 (-3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9756
    -0.0063 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2040
    +0.1450 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1175
    -0.0216 (-1.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1500
    +0.4480 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,165.61
    -226.64 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.95
    -5.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.61
    -38.53 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Coinbase and Polygon back new crypto advocacy group in India

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Top crypto firms including Coinbase and Polygon are among the firms that have formed an industry body in India to promote dialogue between key stakeholders and drive awareness about web3, months after the largest local crypto advocacy group was disbanded.

Members of the new industry body, named Bharat Web3 Association (BWA), include top local crypto exchanges including CoinDCX, CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX. It also includes Hike, Biconomy, ZebPay and Tax Nodes, BWA said in a statement.

“India’s Web 3.0 potential - in terms of talent, investment, and innovation - is revolutionary, and will surely place the nation as a global leader in this fast-emerging field,” said Nana Murugesan, Vice President of International and Business Development at Coinbase, in a statement.

“We support the BWA’s mission of boosting the Web 3.0 ecosystem through stakeholder collaboration, thought leadership, and education. Building robust infrastructure and designing the favourable environment can allow players like Coinbase to build a more free, open and safer Internet.”

Murugesan and several other Coinbase executives are in India currently, where they have spent the last few days holding dialogue with key ministers, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Coinbase had an unsuccessful launch in India earlier this year after it rolled back the service in the launch week itself after a regulatory body expressed concerns.

Dialogues between Coinbase and government officials have yet to move the needle about the restoration of the service in the country, the person said, requesting anonymity speaking private matters.

Bharat Web3 Association will also seek to chalk up standardised principles for the web3 industry and help nurture India’s talent pool.

The Indian central bank continues to force the hand of banks from engaging with crypto platforms in India, a move that has made on-ramp a nightmare for the firms involved, people familiar with the matter said.

Many investors and entrepreneurs in the country have been scrambling for months to find newer, more effective ways including engaging with Niti Aayog, a powerful think tank, to liaison with policymakers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Niti Aayog resisted getting involved with the crypto industry, sources added.

Indian lawmakers, on their part, have met several industry faces in the past one year, but so far they are of the view that the fast adoption of crypto trading has hurt most consumers and more safeguards should be put in place, the sources said.

In the wake of the uncertainty, the local ecosystem has seen some talent move outside of the country and a growing number of local entrepreneurs build for the foreign markets and avoid serving customers in India, the world’s second-largest internet market.

The local industry was previously represented by the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council, part of the influential technology lobby group Internet and Mobile Association of India in the country. The advocacy group said in July that it was dissolving the crypto unit because “a resolution of the regulatory environment for the industry is still very uncertain.”

The move was the culmination of years of frustration for the Indian crypto industry, which felt that the lobby group’s influence and reach had been unable to deliver landmark results, TechCrunch previously reported, citing sources.

"Owing to its thriving developer community, entrepreneurial spirit, fast-growing economy, sound digital infrastructure, and deep digital adoption, India is poised to become a leader in the Web3 space," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, in a statement.

"Indian entrepreneurs have already made a mark in the ecosystem and are innovating for the world, developing valuable public use cases. BWA will play a pivotal role in helping India achieve its potential as a global Web3 leader."

Recommended Stories

  • Will argenx SE (ARGX) Deliver Solid Performance in Near-Term?

    Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Opportunity Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 2.38% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 3.37% decline for the Russell 3000 Growth Index and a 4.88% decline for the S&P 500 Index. The […]

  • Pacdora wants to be a 'Canva + Figma' for the $1 trillion packaging industry

    While Shein applies a data-driven approach to improve efficiency for clothing manufacturing, Pacdora is doing something similar for packaging, from design all the way to production. Packaging sounds archaic and pretty removed from tech -- and it is, which is why there aren't many competitors for Pacdora, yet. In 2019, McKinsey estimated the global packaging industry had exceeded $1 trillion, thanks to a combination of factors like the e-commerce boom and changing consumer expectations.

  • Life Storage (LSI) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Life Storage (LSI) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 4.22% and 2.92%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mastercard Welcomes 7 Crypto, Blockchain Startups to Fintech Innovation Program

    Mastercard’s global program attracts applications from over 1,500 startups each year and has helped 350 companies attract billions in funding.

  • Loop lassos ex-Uber talent and money to finally fix freight invoicing

    Matt McKinney was a data science manager at Uber, helping launch Uber Freight, along with software engineer Shaosu Liu. When digging in to understand why, the duo realized that “there's so much complexity in a single freight bill.” For example, they found out that 20% of all freight invoices have an error.

  • Labrador Systems deploys its first assistive elder-care robots

    Today the California-based robotics firm announced that it’s begun deploying its Retriever Pro system to a handful of early clients, including, On Lok PACE, Nationwide Insurance, Masonic Homes of California, Western Homes Communities, Eskaton, The Perfect Companion, Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, University of Michigan Flint and Graceworks Lutheran Services. The news follows extended piloting for the system in places like senior living communities.

  • Lithium Chile Completes Second Production Well on their Salar de Arizaro Project, Argentina

    CALGARY, ALBERTA – TheNewswire - November 3, 2022 – Lithium Chile Inc. (“Lithium Chile” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) is pleased to provide an operational update on its Phase Two devel...

  • Pakistan ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march

    The ousted former leader was shot in the leg, although it is unclear whether he was deliberately targeted.

  • BOE Tells Investors to Rein In Expectations for Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalThe Bank of England delivered its biggest interest rate increase in 33 years but strongly pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future in

  • NBA Rumors: Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith

    Reporting on Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jalen Smith.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs pick up in October

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended Oct. 29, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

  • Cheniere Energy Stock Falls As LNG Giant Surprises Analysts With Loss

    Cheniere Energy stock is in a buy range as the company missed earnings estimates Thursday. Cheniere's profits had ballooned earlier this year.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Elon Musk's 5 major moves in first week of Twitter ownership

    Here is a FOX Business roundup of the top five changes the world's richest man has announced or already made in his first week as Twitter's new owner.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • India's Crypto, Web3 Industry Forms New Advocacy Body

    India's crypto industry has formed a new advocacy body almost four months after the previous one was disbanded.

  • Decentralized Storage Solution Arweave's Native Token Surges 60% on Meta Integration

    Meta, a Web2 giant, brings data permanency to Instagram with the help of Arweave's decentralized storage technology.

  • Cross-Chain DEX Rubic Loses Over $1M in Funds After Hackers Gain Access to Private Keys

    Developers suspect the attackers used malicious software to access the admin wallet's private keys.

  • Analyst Report: Alphabet Inc.

    Alphabet is a holding company. Internet media giant Google is a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart home products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.

  • Cyber-attacks on small firms: The US economy's 'Achilles heel'?

    Small businesses play a critical role in the economy but are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.