U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,391.94
    +37.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,281.47
    +361.63 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,849.29
    +102.89 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.30
    +22.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +1.30 (+1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.21 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3210
    -0.0030 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    +0.3380 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,558.84
    -210.26 (-0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.18
    +18.70 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,072.45
    +91.47 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Coinbase to propose a federal regulatory framework for crypto to U.S. officials within the next month

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase wants to help guide any emerging regulation on exchanges like itself, for obvious reasons, and in an interview with TechCrunch Editor-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 on Tuesday, Coinbase CEO and founder Brian Armstrong revealed it's preparing a draft regulatory framework for consideration by federal lawmakers which it aims to distribute sometime within the next month.

"Coinbase wants to be an advisor and a helpful advocate for how the US can can create that sensible regulation," Armstrong said in the interview. "In fact, there's a proposal that we're putting out at the end of this month, or maybe early next month, that is our proposed regulatory framework."

Regulators typically seek industry feedback when forming new rules, particularly in industries where the pace of technological advancements mean that progress in the market has far outpaced the development of new, and amendment of existing, regulation. Armstrong said that he has in fact been asked multiple times for such a proposal.

"When I go to DC, I've met with a number of people in government, and they typically will ask us 'Well, do you have a draft, do you have a proposal of something we could try to shop around about how this could be regulated federally?'," he said. "Because right now, Coinbase has, you know, 50 different state regulators for money transmission licenses, 50 for lending licenses, you know, FINCEN, and SEC, and CFTC, and IRS and Treasury and OFAC."

Armstrong clearly would prefer if there were an overarching federal framework that would alleviate the burden of dealing with independent state-by-state rules and agencies. But he also did seem aware that any proposal they put forward will definitely be just a single piece of a larger puzzle, which will include input from other industry entities working in crypto as well as guidance from existing related regulation.

"We have a proposal that we actually want to put out there that could help maybe create at least one idea about how to move forward," he said. "But this is going to require input from a lot of people, and that willingness [on the part of lawmakers] to kind of engage with private industry and learn about what the opportunity is here."

Coinbase recently clashed with the SEC after teasing the launch of a 'Lend' product that would allow its users to stake their crypto holdings in exchange for a return in the form of yearly interest. The SEC threatened to sue over the product since it signalled that this would represent a security, and be regulated as such, and Coinbase quietly walked back its plans to debut the product for now shortly after making public the SEC's threat and articulating its lack of comprehension about the potential regulatory backlash.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase Set to Propose Crypto Framework to U.S. Officials: Report

    Coinbase plans to publicly roll out a pitch on a proposed regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies to federal officials in the coming days, a report says.

  • Chevrolet Has Officially Discontinued Its 755-HP Supercharged LT5 Crate Engine

    Want Corvette ZR1 power for your latest build? You'll have to look elsewhere from now on.

  • Is Coinbase Global (COIN) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Iron Ore Storms Past $100 as China Soothes Evergrande Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore’s roller-coaster ride in 2021 shows no signs of easing, with prices ending an unprecedented slump to move sharply higher as investors monitor simmering debt troubles at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New Yo

  • Banks ask for space to grow crypto as regulators ponder guardrails

    The largest banks are asking regulators to give them the space to grow their crypto asset exposures, sparking debate over where guardrails should be placed on the emerging asset class.

  • Democrats Pursue Doomed Debt Move, With Emergency Option in Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Democrats are pursuing an almost certainly doomed strategy to avert a government shutdown and stave off a federal default, raising the likelihood of financial-market stresses that will ultimately force U.S. lawmakers’ hands.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room f

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Seelos Therapeutics Shares Gain On FDA Approval To Add SLS-005 Regimen In HEALEY ALS Trial

    The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General received approval from the FDA and the Mass General Brigham Institutional Review Board to add SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/ML for intravenous infusion) as an additional regimen in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial. HEALEY ALS Trial Design Committee worked with Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) to include SLS-005’s pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on the platform. The drug received Orphan Drug Designa

  • ‘Dramatic’ increase in IRS capital-gains transactions as Biden administration considers raising tax rates on the wealthy

    Through July, millionaires reported roughly $140.5 billion in combined capital gains and/or losses, up from $118.4 billion one year earlier.

  • Big Tax Changes Are Brewing What You Need to Know.

    On the table is everything from higher income and capital gains rates to tighter IRA and estate rules. A handful of the details would even be retroactive.

  • U.S. to probe Zoom’s $14.7 billion deal for Five9 over security risks

    A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom's $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • How Much It Takes to Be in the Top 1% in Income

    Democrats are in the middle of a major effort to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help offset the cost of their proposed expansion of the social safety net. “How is it possible for millionaires and billionaires that can pay a lower rate of tax than teachers, firefighters, or law enforcement officers?” President Joe Biden asked during remarks on the economy delivered at the White House last week. “Big corporations and the super wealthy have to start paying their fair share of taxes. It’

  • 5 Things to Know About the Democrats’ Tax Proposals

    Here's how the Tax Foundation handicaps the 800-page, multi-trillion-dollar proposal out of Ways and Means.

  • Debt Default Could Cost US Households $15 Trillion: Analysis

    With Republicans vowing to reject any bipartisan effort to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, and Democrats sticking to their plan to address the limit through a bill that requires support from both parties, the threat of default on U.S. payment obligations now looms over the economy – a scenario that could cause an immediate and deeply painful recession, according to a new report from Moody’s Analytics. In their analysis, Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi and co-author Bernard Yaros found that

  • The hidden meaning behind the Evergrande blow up: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

  • ‘A lot of people are going to get hurt,’ on unregistered crypto exchanges, SEC’s Gensler says

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler reiterated his call for cryptocurrency exchanges to register with the agency, warning that they will be hit with enforcement actions if they fail to do so

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Fed likely to open bond-buying 'taper' door, but hedge on outlook

    The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up their latest two-day meeting, have been handed a conflicting set of developments since late July - signs of a slowdown in the service sector, a COVID-19 surge that has eclipsed that of last summer and weak job growth in August, all alongside still strong inflation - and been conflicted among themselves about how to react. But forecasters and outside analysts expect the Fed to hedge on exactly when the "taper" might begin, and tie it to a rebound in job growth following the disconcertingly tepid report in August, when only 235,000 jobs were created.

  • Banks Emerge as Election Losers on Trudeau ‘Rifle Shot’ Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- The banking industry could be among the clearest losers from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s re-election to a third term.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Trudeau