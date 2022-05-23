Coinbase is reportedly testing out having employees rate each other in an app with a thumbs up or thumbs down after meetings and other interactions

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images

Coinbase is experimenting with having employees rate each other, The Information reported Monday.

Staff are reportedly asked to evaluate one another after meetings and other interactions based on how well they model 10 core values.

Employees can give their colleagues a thumbs up, thumbs down, or neutral review, the report says.

Coinbase is reportedly asking employees to rate each other after interactions as part of an app-based pilot program.

The cryptocurrency company has been piloting an app that collects employees' evaluations of their colleagues, including their managers, after meetings and other interactions, The Information reported Monday, citing two people with direct knowledge.

Known as Dot Collector, the app was invented by Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, and has been in use by Coinbase's HR and IT teams since the first quarter of this year, according to The Information.

In the app, employees review how well their coworkers demonstrate 10 core values at Coinbase, including things like communication and "positive energy," per The Information. They can share their input in the form of a thumbs up, thumbs down, or neutral review.

Staffers at the cryptocurrency company can only see the ratings they receive, The Information reported, citing a person familiar with the pilot.

Coinbase did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bridgewater Associates famously has a similar employee rating system in place. In a TED conference in 2017, Dalio explained how all of the firm's employees had company-issued iPads with an app called Dots where they rated each other in real-time on more than 100 attributes on a scale of 1 to 10.

"My objective has been to have meaningful work and meaningful relationships with the people I work with, and I've learned that I couldn't have that unless I had that radical transparency and that algorithmic decision-making," Dalio said at the time.

