Coinbase sets direct listing reference price at $250/share, valuing the company at as much as $65B

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Coinbase, the American cryptocurrency trading giant, has set a reference price for its direct listing at $250 per share. According to the company's most recent SEC filing, it has a fully diluted share count of 261.3 million, giving the company a valuation of $65.3 billion. Using a simple share count of 196,760,122 provided in its most recent S-1/A filing, Coinbase would be worth a slimmer $49.2 billion.

Regardless of which share count is used to calculate the company's valuation, its new worth is miles above its final private price set in 2018 when the company was worth $8 billion.

Immediate chatter following the company's direct listing reference price was that the price could be low. While Coinbase will not suffer usual venture capital censure if its shares quickly appreciate as it is not selling stock in its flotation, it would still be slightly humorous if its set reference price was merely a reference to an overly conservative estimate of its worth.

Its private backers are in for a bonanza either way. Around four years ago in 2017 Coinbase was worth just $1.6 billion, according to Crunchbase data. For investors in that round, let alone its earlier fundraises, the valuation implied by a $250 per-share price represents a multiple of around 40x from the price that they paid.

The Coinbase direct listing was turbocharged recently when the company provided a first-look at its Q1 2021 performance. As TechCrunch reported at the time, the company's recent growth was impressive, with revenue scaling from $585.1 million in Q4 2020, to $1.8 billion in the first three months of this year. The new numbers set an already-hot company's public debut on fire.

Place your bets now concerning where Coinbase might open, and how high its value may rise. It's going to be quite the show.

Five takeaways from Coinbase’s S-1

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut

    Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 per share for Coinbase Global Inc, projecting a value for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange at $49.19 billion ahead of its landmark stock market debut on Wednesday. The reference price is not an offering price for investors to purchase shares, but rather a benchmark for performance when the stock starts trading the exchange on Wednesday. Coinbase shares are set to start trading under the "COIN" symbol.

  • Estimated Per-Share Price Of Coinbase IPO Established

    Following a year of massive growth in the value of Bitcoin, Coinbase Global is set to launch its highly anticipated initial public offering. The Coinbase IPO is set to trade Wednesday.

  • Nasdaq Is Disclosing Coinbase’s Reference Price This Afternoon. Here’s What That Means

    The price is normally the same as the value a company’s shares last traded in private markets. Which for Coinbase is $343.58 per share.

  • Coinbase Reference Price Set at $250 Ahead of Market Debut Tomorrow

    The Nasdaq issues a $250 reference price for the cryptocurrency platform, whose shares start trading tomorrow.

  • Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day before the listing of Coinbase shares in the United States. The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates. Bitcoin is the world's biggest cryptocurrency, with growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment.

  • Coinbase reference price set at $250 as it prepares to go public Wednesday

    Coinbase's listing comes after bitcoin on Tuesday rose to as high as $63,000, a record, and as digital currency increasingly becomes mainstream.

  • Coinbase ‘IPO’ Isn’t an IPO. Here’s Why That’s Important

    Coinbase has chosen to come to market via a direct listing, a relatively new option for companies wishing to go public, and one that is curiously suited to a crypto company

  • Coinbase IPO: Everything you need to know about the ‘watershed moment’ in crypto

    Coinbase is the talk of Wall Street, as the largest crypto platform in the U.S. gears up for its public debut on a traditional exchange Wednesday, through a direct listing. There is no doubt that the public offering of Coinbase is a big deal in the world of crypto. Want a crash course in the future of crypto?

  • Bitcoin, Ether Hit New All-Time Highs on Eve of Coinbase Listing

    Bitcoin has picked up a tail wind in the lead up to Coinbase's stock listing on Nasdaq

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla, Nvidia Lead 7 Stocks In Buy Zones; Bitcoin Soars As Coinbase IPO Looms

    Tesla, Nvidia and Adobe are among actionable stocks while Bitcoin hit a record high ahead of the Coinbase IPO. JPMorgan earnings are on tap.

  • Coinbase and 9 Other Companies to Open for Trading This Week

    All the companies except one will trade on the Nasdaq. The lone listing on the New York Stock Exchange is Agilon Health.

  • What Coinbase’s Rise Says to the World

    Coinbase's listing on Nasdaq sends a powerful signal of legitimacy to the U.S. crypto community, as well as to the crypto-curious in the traditional financial sector.

  • Rap Icon Nas Could Net $100M When Coinbase Lists on Nasdaq

    Nasir Jones’ QueensBridge Venture Partners invested in 2013. A source familiar with the matter confirmed QueensBridge is still on the Coinbase cap table.

  • The ‘Coinbase Effect’ Shows the Company’s Importance, and How It Could Diminish

    The promise of cryptocurrencies is that they have no gatekeeper, because control over them is decentralized. Coinbase, the dominant U.S. digital asset exchange, plays a big role in what cryptocurrencies gain acceptance and which ones may be left behind. One path to success runs through Coinbase, whose decision to list or not list an asset can cause enormous price swings.

  • Court Denies SEC’s Request Seeking Years of Financial Records From Ripple Execs

    The judge said the request was irrelevant and disproportional.