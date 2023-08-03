Coinbase Quarterly Loss Narrows, Revenue Exceeds Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, said its second-quarter loss narrowed and revenue exceeded estimates.

The net loss for the little more than a decade-old-firm narrowed to $97 million, or 42 cents a share, from a record $1.1 billion, or $4.98, a year earlier. Revenue declined 12% to $707.9 million, higher than the $631.2 million consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Quarterly transaction revenue fell to $327.1 million.

Coinbase benefitted from a rebound in cryptocurrency prices in the first half of the year while its chief executive, Brian Armstrong, has became deeper embroiled in a fight with US regulators. The firm was sued Coinbase in June by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly running an illegal exchange, broker and clearing agency. It was the sixth consecutive quarterly loss. Even so, the shares have more than doubled this year.

“The crypto industry remains volatile, as evidenced by ongoing uncertainty in the regulatory environment,” the company said in its shareholder letter Thursday. “While we can’t predict what will happen next, we continue to operate toward our goal of improving adjusted EBIDTA in absolute dollar terms versus full-year 2022.”

Shares of Coinbase were little changed at around $90 after initially jumping following the release of the quarterly results.

Interest income, a key revenue driver, dropped to $201.4 million from the prior quarter after circulation of the USDC stablecoin declined. Meanwhile, blockchain rewards revenue, primarily from staking, which is under pressure after Coinbase was ordered to stop staking additional assets in four US states, rose.

The company in May launched the Coinbase International Exchange, on which some investors based outside the US can trade crypto derivatives. The venue saw $2.1 billion of trading volume in the past 30 days. Global trading in Bitcoin futures alone totaled $550 billion last month, data compiled by the Block show. Over 50 institutions have been onboarded, and Coinbase plans to add features in the second half of the year, such as additional asset trading books and spot trading, the company said.

Customer fiat balances decreased to $3.8 billion from $5.4 billion at the end of first quarter, primarily due to outflows from a small group of crypto-native institutions, which held higher balances previously “in connection with the banking crisis,” the company said.

Bitcoin accounted for 40% of trading volume in the quarter, up from 31% in the year-ago period, according to Coinbase.

In the current, third quarter, Coinbase expects subscription and services revenue to reach at least $300 million. Coinbase said it generated about $110 million in total transaction revenue in July.

“We remain focused on continuing to optimize our expense base, though we believe the magnitude of future efficiency gains will likely moderate going forward,” the company said in its shareholder letter.

