Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,047.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,812.00
    -46.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,953.75
    +41.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.30
    -3.20 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.13
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    2,015.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.00
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.01
    -0.37 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2593
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1760
    +0.2800 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,930.13
    -176.58 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.53
    +29.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,487.24
    +329.30 (+0.86%)
     

Coinbase Stock Rallies 14.2% After Beating Earnings

Hope C
·1 min read
Coinbase Stock Rallies 14.2% After Beating Earnings
Coinbase Stock Rallies 14.2% After Beating Earnings

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase saw a 12.7% after-hours stock surge after its Q4 earnings report exceeded expectations. Net revenue skyrocketed by 45.2% to $905 million, surpassing analyst predictions of $825 million. The company also swung to a net profit of $273 million, marking its first positive income quarter since Q4 2021. This signifies a significant turnaround from the previous quarter's $2 million net loss.

Transaction revenue remained the primary driver, totaling $529.3 million, with consumer crypto trading surging to $493 million, nearly doubling from Q3. Institutional transaction revenue also witnessed a substantial increase, doubling to $36.7 million. Consumer trading volume saw a massive 164% growth, reaching over $29 billion. Additionally, subscription and services revenue reached $375.4 million, primarily driven by stablecoin and blockchain rewards.

These impressive results fueled a 12.7% jump in Coinbase's share price (COIN) to $186.7 in after-hours trading. This positive sentiment follows an 8-day rally of 41.2%, fueled by investor anticipation of strong financial performance. Analysts like JPMorgan further amplified this optimism with a recent ratings upgrade.

Coinbase itself highlighted its achievement of exceeding Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) targets for 2023, stating: "we generated net income of $95 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA in all four quarters, totaling nearly $1 billion." However, the company cautions of "moderate headcount growth" and potential expense increases in 2024.

Advertisement