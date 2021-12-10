U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +12.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,804.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,197.75
    +49.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.70
    +6.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.25
    +0.31 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.50
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    -0.0029 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.92
    +1.02 (+5.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3197
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7380
    +0.2840 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,194.53
    -1,220.87 (-2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.09
    -61.86 (-4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,314.33
    -6.93 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Coinbase Ventures backs cross-chain infra Router Protocol

Manish Singh
·3 min read

A startup that has built a decentralized exchange as well as a cross-chain infrastructure to facilitate communication across layer 1 and layer 2 blockchain solutions is the latest to receive backing from Coinbase Ventures.

Singapore-headquartered Router Protocol said on Friday it has raised $4.1 million in a strategic funding round from Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research, Polygon, Woodstock, QCP, De-Fi Capital, Maple Block, TeraSurge Capital, Wintermute, and Shima Capital as well as several entrepreneurs. The startup also raised $485,000 in its seed round last year.

We have seen a proliferation of layer 1 blockchain networks that are all attempting to solve similar problems in recent years. As these layer 1 projects gain traction, they are able to attract the developer community that builds layer 2 solutions atop of their preferred blockchain.

“Blockchains are like cities and you can scale them endlessly, but unless you build the connectivity infra, nobody goes there,” said Ramani Ramachandran, founder and chief executive of Router Protocol, in an interview with TechCrunch. “So we have had all these blockchains coming up, but no connectivity between them. So that was the genesis of Router Protocol,” he said.

Router Protocol, founded last year, is betting that many of these layer 1 blockchain networks will continue to operate and many more will join the fray. Its offering allows developers to seamlessly move liquidity across chains seamlessly. “There are probably about 50 blockchains, with 50 different communities and their own energy,” he said.

“There are going to be layer 1 scaling solutions -- the Polygons of the world -- and ‘Ethereum killers’ such as Aave, Solana and then we have non-EVM players such as Terra and Algorand that are coming up from different perspectives. You marry that with profusion of capital in the space. All of these players have a large warchest. Nobody is talking about less than a $1 billion warchest. The battle is not going to end anytime soon.”

Router Protocol’s other offering is Dfyn, which is a decentralized exchange, like Uniswap or Pancake Swap, that is built on top of Polygon. “It’s like we have a bunch of airport terminals called Dfyn, and then we have airline routes that connect these Dyfn networks. But they also connect other airports. That’s the beauty of the whole model.”

Ramachandran said he expects cross-chain solutions to become more popular next year. "Let's imagine you're on Solana blockchain and you want to sell Ethereum, but you see much better prices on Binance Smart Chain. Router will enable you to do get the best price on Binance Smart Chain with one click and bring it back to your native blockchain, which is Solana," he said.

Trading is the most popular use case on Router Protocol today, but Ramachandran said he expects many more applications to make inroads in the future. "One you speak across borders, you can not just trade, but borrow, lend, and do cross-chain governance. Sushi, for instance, has 15 chains and 15 different communities. To get a community vote across these chains is a nightmare as you will be required to do 15 different snapshots. So that is something we can solve. You can borrow from one chain, and lend on another," he said.

The firm plans to deploy the capital to scale its product offerings and also invest in multiple security audits, it said.

Getting blockchains to communicate effectively with each other is the holy grail for DeFi going forward, and we are happy to work with the team behind Router & Dfyn and support their unique approach to solving this problem," said Darius Sit, co-founder of QCP Capital, in a statement.

"We anticipate future Web 3.0 activity across several multi-purpose and application-specific blockchains. Router's XCLP will be an important cross-chain infrastructure solution enabling the flow of liquidity across chains. We are delighted to back and support the Router team in their efforts in this direction."

Recommended Stories

  • OOOOO Entertainment Secures Major Partnership With NASDAQ Listed E-Commerce Company

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Once again, OOOOO Entertainment Commerce (CVE: OOOO) is making waves in the ultra-nascent shoppable video sector with another significant partnership. Just two months after OOOOO entered into a collaboration agreement with TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited—A subsidiary of TikTok parent company ByteDance—OOOOO again announced a major partnership in the space. […]

  • Alibaba's e-commerce empire under threat from Douyin, Pinduoduo

    BEIJING (Reuters) -For more than a decade, Alibaba Group has been China's undisputed e-commerce king but of late its crown has shown signs of slipping, unsettled by an influx of aggressive competitors into the sector. This week, Alibaba announced it was reorganising its e-commerce businesses https://www.reuters.com/technology/alibaba-names-toby-xu-cfo-2021-12-06 into two units, one for China and one for overseas. In China, its two main marketplaces - Tmall for established brands and Taobao which welcomes all kinds of merchants - process over $1 trillion in orders annually.

  • Hackers make some Vestas' data public after ransomware attack

    Personal data stolen from wind turbine maker Vestas by hackers in a so-called ransomware attack last month has been made public, the firm said late on Wednesday. A cyber security incident on Nov. 19 forced Vestas to shut down IT systems across multiple business units and locations to contain the issue. "The hackers managed to retrieve data from the compromised internal file share systems and have made some of the compromised data public," Vestas said in a statement.

  • Cardano: Bull vs. Bear

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is one of this year's cryptocurrency winners. Many refer to Cardano in the same breath as crypto giant Ethereum. Now the question is whether Cardano can complete its development and become one of the world's most significant crypto players.

  • Scaling Ethereum Without Trade-Offs: Inside EIP 4488

    The upgrade could help lower transaction costs for rollups while the network waits for sharding to be implemented.

  • Polygon Acquires Ethereum Scaling Startup Mir for $400M in MATIC

    The Ethereum scaling network is undertaking another big-budget buy.

  • Amazon’s Cloud Unit Is in Talks to Open Data Center in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud-services division is nearing a deal to open a new data center in Mexico’s central state of Queretaro, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersAn announcement is expected soon although

  • 47 Easy Cookie Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat

    See recipe. A super-easy, no-mixer-needed cookie dough recipe that doesn’t dirty any bowls and leaves plenty of time for the fun stuff—baking, decorating, and eating dough scraps, of course. See recipe. Molasses keeps these cookies magically fresh and chewy for days—perfect for making days in advance of that holiday party or cookie exchange.

  • Republican lawmakers embrace crypto as ‘Web 3.0,’ Democrats worry over investor protection in digital asset hearing

    A partisan divide over regulation of cryptocurrencies was on display Wednesday, when members of the House Financial Services Committee questioned the leaders of some of the nation's largest digital asset firms in a hearing on Capitol Hill.

  • HealthSpace Finalizes Contract with Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department - Totaling US$193,990

    HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. (the "Company" or "HealthSpace") (CSE: HS) (Frankfurt: 38H) (OTC: HDSLF) Pursuant to the Company's announcement dated November 16th, 2021 regarding formal negotiations, the Company is pleased to announce it has finalized and executed a contract with the City of Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department ("Anaheim"). This contract is HealthSpace's first contract in a new government vertical, fire departments. The resulting contract allows the City to deploy HSCloud for data

  • What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

    A major outage in Amazon's cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms.

  • CIA Works on Crypto-Focused Projects: Bolstering Blockchain Units?

    The intelligence community seems to be widely interested in applying blockchain technology for crime-fighting.

  • Cardano Launches Converter Testnet for Project by AI Pioneer Behind Robot Sophia

    IOHK’s AGIX converter testnet will make it easier for users to move their ERC20 tokens from the Ethereum blockchain to theirs.

  • WSJ to Launch Commerce Initiative With Product Recommendations

    The Wall Street Journal plans to launch a commerce offering that will give users advice on which products and services to buy.

  • Meta praises South Korea for its metaverse commitment

    In Meta’s first press conference in Korea after rebranding from Facebook, Jung Ki-hyun – its regional director – says the metaverse will thrive in the country.

  • Average Ransom Payment for Canadian Organizations More Than C$450,000, According to New Palo Alto Networks Survey

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the results of a new study conducted by Angus Reid, which found that ransomware attacks have been costly for Canadian organizations. The study found that the average ransom paid by Canadian organizations was more than C$450,000 (C$458,247).

  • Roku Stock Soars as Google Dispute Over YouTube Ends

    The deal ends a months-long dispute over Roku's allegations that Google was engaging in anticompetitive behavior during negotiations to keep YouTube on Roku's streaming platform.

  • Amazon Says ‘Network Device Issues’ That Caused Outage Are Resolved

    Amazon.com said network device issues that caused problems for many websites and online services have been “resolved.” At the time, the Amazon AWS status page showed issues with multiple services, including the AWS Management Console, the AWS Support Center, the AWS Elastic Compute Cloud, Amazon Connect (the company’s call-center offering), and Amazon Dynamo DB, the company’s database software service.

  • Roku and Google reach a deal for the continued distribution of YouTube and YouTube TV on Roku devices

    After months of nasty contract disputes, Roku this morning announced it's come to an agreement with Google which will allow it to continue to carry both YouTube and YouTube TV on its platform. Roku declined to share the specifics of the deal terms, beyond saying it's a multi-year extension that covers both services. For Roku and Google customers, however, that means they don't know which party won the battle or what that means for Google's access to Roku's user data.

  • Roku stock rockets to best day since 2019 after YouTube distribution dispute ends

    Shares of Roku Inc. surged Wednesday to post their best day since 2019, after the streaming-media company confirmed that it will be extending its agreements with Alphabet Inc. services YouTube and YouTube TV.