Coinbase Wins at Supreme Court as Ruling Reinforces Arbitration
(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court sided with a Coinbase Global Inc. unit in a ruling that reinforces the ability of companies to channel customer and employee disputes into arbitration.
The justices, voting 5-4, ruled that lawsuits filed in federal court must be put on hold while a defendant presses an appeal that would send the case to arbitration.
Business groups rallied behind Coinbase in the case, saying that letting litigation go forward would impose unnecessary costs. Consumer advocates said judges should have the discretion to decide which claims should proceed during appeal, as courts do with other areas of the law.
