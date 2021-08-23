U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    +15.75 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,231.00
    +173.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,125.50
    +38.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.90
    +21.60 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.12
    +1.98 (+3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +17.80 (+1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2720
    +0.0120 (+0.95%)
     

  • Vix

    18.45
    -3.22 (-14.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    +0.0073 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9250
    +0.1850 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,274.68
    +1,387.95 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,267.58
    +79.19 (+6.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.95
    +20.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,494.24
    +480.99 (+1.78%)
     

Coinberry Granted OSC Relief To Trade Crypto Assets Across Canada

·2 min read

Becoming the first pure-play, crypto trading platform in Canada to be fully registered across all provinces and territories.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Coinberry Ltd., one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has become the first pure-play registered crypto trading platform in Canada.

Coinberry - The easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum &amp; Litecoin in Canada (CNW Group/Coinberry Limited)
Coinberry - The easiest way to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin in Canada (CNW Group/Coinberry Limited)

This registration will allow Coinberry to offer Canadians crypto based products and services on a regulated platform and help drive industry maturity and safety forward.

"We (at Coinberry) have been working hard with our partners at DLA Piper to ensure that we meet the regulatory requirements that have been presented", CEO Andrei Poliakov shared. "Canadians have been seeking a safe, trustworthy, and regulated platform to acquire crypto assets for far too long. We are finally thrilled to offer them one", he continued.

Unlike other platforms in the market who are not registered, Coinberry has been granted registration across all the provinces and territories in Canada.

"We believe that as the Canadian crypto market continues to mature, we plan to work even closer with regulators, such that they continue to protect investors, while allowing innovation to flourish." noted CEO Andrei Poliakov.

Coinberry Ltd. continues to act in a fair and transparent manner by offering Canadian's exceptional security, protection, and a growing suite of innovative products and services in the crypto asset space.

Key Points:

  • Coinberry Ltd. has become the first pure-play crypto trading platform to achieve regulatory registration in Canada.

  • Coinberry's regulatory registration signifies a milestone in the Canadian crypto industry, marking the maturation of the market and advancements in government oversight.

  • Canadian crypto investors finally have a regulated, safe and secure environment through which they can enter and engage with the crypto asset space and acquire crypto assets.

For exclusive insight on Coinberry's registration with the OSC, and to learn more about Coinberry Ltd. please contact vanessa@bytemediagroup.com.

About Coinberry Limited

Coinberry Ltd. is a Toronto based, FINTRAC-registered, trading platform. Coinberry offers investors the safest and simplest way to buy and sell Bitcoin and other crypto assets in Canada.

www.coinberry.com

About The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) Decision

https://www.osc.ca/en/securities-law/orders-rulings-decisions/coinberry-limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinberry-granted-osc-relief-to-trade-crypto-assets-across-canada-301360353.html

SOURCE Coinberry Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/23/c4077.html

Recommended Stories

  • FTX Crypto Exchange Buys Cal Memorial Stadium Naming Rights

    (Bloomberg) -- The Cal Golden Bears will play their home opener on FTX Field this year, the first in a 10-year, $17.5 million naming rights deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX.US. It’s the latest sports tie-up and the second naming-rights deal for FTX, which was valued at $18 billion in its most recent round of fund-raising. The NBA’s Miami Heat play in FTX Arena; the company is also the official crypto exchange of Major League Baseball. Football star Tom Brady took an equity stake in the comp

  • Bitcoin Stocks Rise As Cryptocurrency Extends Rebound, Hits Three-Month High

    Bitcoin stocks popped as Bitcoin price rose amid bargain hunting and more signs of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE: MSGS), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. Madison Square Garden Sports was the only stock to move higher last week, climbing 4%. The three stocks averaged a 0.7% decline for the week.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Griffin's Citadel plans to redeem $500 million from Melvin Capital - WSJ

    Together with Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, Griffin's Citadel had invested $2.75 billion in January into Melvin Capital, the hedge fund which was at the center of the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. According to the WSJ, it could not determine whether Citadel plans to redeem more money later.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • Trillium Therapeutics' stock nearly triples after buyout deal with Pfizer valued at $2.26 billion

    Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. nearly tripled in premarket trading Monday, skyrocketing 189.3%, after the immuno-oncology company announced an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer Inc. in a cash deal valued $2.26 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Pfizer will pay $18.50 for each Trillium share it doesn't already own, which is 203.8% above Friday's closing price of $6.09. Pfizer's stock rose 4.0% ahead of the open. "The proposed acquisition of Trillium builds on our strong track record of

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

    Market volatility is back, and that means good stocks are going on sale. With that, we asked some of our contributors which growth stocks looked like worthwhile buys now. Lee Samaha (Universal Display): It often makes sense to buy long-term growth stories after the market overreacts to some "negative" news flow.

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 2 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank

    BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and markets novel small-molecule drugs to treat rare diseases. BioCryst already has a growing revenue source in Orladeyo. BioCryst stock has been soaring in response to Orladeyo's successful launch.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • Cross-Border Pot Deals Getting More Creative

    (Bloomberg) -- The line that divides Canada from the U.S. is looking more and more illusory for the cannabis industry. The 49th parallel used to be a big deal for marijuana growers. Canada’s legalization in 2018 spurred a generation of startups north of the border and investors flooded in with the hope they would follow the path of Canadian alcohol companies, which got a head start on U.S. competitors before prohibition was repealed. Now, as more U.S. states have legalized cannabis, American fir

  • China Tech Shares Stage Rebound After Five-Week Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Monday as bargain hunters pounced in the wake of the sector’s worst rout in months. The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 2.1% higher, following a near 11% slump last week that sent the gauge to the lowest level since its July 2020 inception on Friday. The index had dropped for five straight weeks, its longest losing streak since January 2019. The benchmark, which tracks the biggest technology stocks in China, has lost nearly 45% since a