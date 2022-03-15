U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Coinbetter approved for US and Canada MSB dual license to accelerate compliance

Coinbetter
·3 min read

Coinbetter has obtained dual licenses of MSB in the United States and Canada, which means that Coinbetter's digital asset services in the United States and Canada are already compliant and legal.

New York, United States , March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


Recently, Coinbetter announced that it has been officially approved as an MSB (Money Services Business) license in the United States and Canada, and is officially regulated by relevant departments to engage in services such as cryptocurrency transactions. This indicates that Coinbetter actively embraces the supervision of various countries and fully pursues the development of compliance.

The US MSB (Money Services Business) license is a financial license supervised and issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Bureau, FinCEN, an agency under the U.S. Department of Treasury. The main objective of supervision are money service-related businesses and companies. Companies engaged in currency trading/transfer (including digital currency/virtual currency) and other related businesses in the United States must apply for an MSB license in order to operate legally. In March 2018, the U.S. Department of Treasury and Securities and Futures Commission once clearly emphasized that MSB is a virtual currency exchange and its administrator, and it must register an MSB license with FinCEN to engage in digital asset-related business in the United States.

The Canadian MSB license is regulated by FINTRAC. The Canadian Financial Transaction and Report Analysis (FINTRAC) is Canada's financial intelligence unit. It was established in 2000 and is mainly responsible for collecting, analyzing, evaluating and disclosing relevant information on the Canadian financial industry to protect Canada's financial stability. and safety. Canada is one of the countries with transparent legislation on digital currency transactions in the world. Holding a Canadian MSB license can carry out digital currency-related services such as transactions, payments, derivatives, etc. in Canada.

Coinbetter is one of the most advanced encrypted digital asset trading platforms in the world. It supports a variety of digital asset transactions and provides one-stop services such as currency, legal currency, contracts, and lending for international users in Europe, North America, and Oceania. Relying on the leading cross-chain technology, Coinbetter can realize the exchange of multi-chain ecological assets such as BTC and ETH with assets on the exchange. Through the advanced multi-layer and multi-cluster system architecture, high-performance consensus mechanism and high-performance side chain expansion technology, it supports cross-chain transactions between multiple currencies, allowing user assets to circulate rapidly around the world; at the same time, it will establish multiple central operation system that improves the performance, security, stability and scalability of the system, maximizes the operation experience of end users, creates a safe and convenient digital currency trading platform for users, and truly realizes the cross-chain bridge. The leading product of centralized exchanges.

This time, Coinbetter has obtained dual licenses of MSB in the United States and Canada, which means that Coinbetter's digital asset services in the United States and Canada are already compliant and legal. At the same time, relevant departments will ensure the openness and transparency of Coinbetter by supervising Coinbetter.

At the same time, this will also help Coinbetter gain the trust of global investors, accelerate the development of the exchange, and take a key step in the compliance of Coinbetter.
After successfully obtaining dual MSB licenses in the United States and Canada, Coinbetter added: "The government places compliance and security operations at the most important links, and will continue to promote global compliance operations in the future. For Coinbetter, the MSB license is a good form of beginning, Coinbetter will continue to bring more surprises to users in the future!”

If you want to know more about Coinbetter, welcome to contact us, Coinbetter market brand cooperation email: media@coinbetter.com, looking forward to communicating with you.

Website: https://www.coinbetter.com/


CONTACT: Name: Zoe V Organization: Coinbetter Phone: +248856873


