CoinChamp, Inc. CEO Acquires Active Health Foods, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Bonilla is an experienced serial entrepreneur based in Downtown Los Angeles who has recently acquired a controlling interest in Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD). Glen comes from an extensive banking background with positions at Wells Fargo and high-level accounting positions with several notable microcap publicly traded companies. With years of managerial experience and a fresh vision as a tech savvy millennial CEO, he currently holds the President and CEO positions at CoinChamp.com, an online prediction platform available on the app store. His ability to build and conceptualize multiple startups awarded CoinChamp a showcasing in the Forbes 30 under 30 conference in Detroit in 2019. Glen is excited to bring several new opportunities to Active Health Foods with several target M&A opportunities in the pipeline. The Company anticipates that a merger with CoinChamps will likely be the first of several disruptive transactions. CoinChamp's official twitter handle is @coinchampapp.

Concurrent with Glen's acquisition of the super voting preferred of AHFD, he was appointed the President and CEO. Regarding his appointment, Glen said, "I'm very happy prior management was able to work with me to protect our shareholders and save the company from being delisted to OTC expert markets. Now we are going to aggressively focus on M&A primarily in the tech and cannabis sectors. I appreciate all of the positive support and loyalty from our shareholders. We all like an American comeback story that's a result of hard work and perseverance. I'm excited to be part of this journey."

