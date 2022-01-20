U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

CoinEx Offers Emergency Aids to Filipinos Affected by Typhoon Rai as A Gesture of Goodwill

·2 min read

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines and to assist in disaster relief, CoinEx has offered emergency aid to disaster-stricken areas. As one of the strongest storms the country witnessed in 2021, Rai has brought strong winds, heavy rainfall, as well as floods. On December 31, 2021, the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) briefed that Rai had affected 4.45 million people in this country and damaged more than 530,000 houses.

CoinEx dispatched support teams to the three worst-hit areas, respectively Southern Leyte, Cebu, and Negros. Sparing no effort in supporting disaster relief in the country, CoinEx also provided emergency assistance donations for local rescue organizations. Each support team consisted of 20 members. Soon after Rai hit the country, they prepared and distributed the relevant supplies to locals who need them the most.

On 6th and 8th January , the support teams visited locals in areas hit by Rai and distributed a total of 300 supply packages that included rice, noodles, sardines, water, bread, biscuits, and other daily suppliers. Apart from the provision of emergency supplies, CoinEx also gave a $10,000 emergency donation to the local government and spared no effort in supporting disaster relief in the country.

CoinEx's assistance to disaster relief in the Philippines fully reflected its mission of "Via Blockchain, Making The World A Better Place". CoinEx always committed to its social responsibilities, has been actively involved in various charitable causes and held charitable events around the world. With a loving heart, CoinEx has been doing its utmost to give back to society and extend a helping hand.

As a world-leading crypto trading platform, CoinEx will continue to perfect its products and provide users with the best services. Meanwhile, it will also keep sending a positive message and engage in more charitable events. Aiming to give back to the public and its global users, the exchange will strive to take on more social responsibilities while calling on more people to contribute to charitable causes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinex-offers-emergency-aids-to-filipinos-affected-by-typhoon-rai-as-a-gesture-of-goodwill-301464584.html

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited

