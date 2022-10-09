U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,639.66
    -104.86 (-2.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,296.79
    -630.15 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,652.40
    -420.91 (-3.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,702.15
    -50.36 (-2.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +4.75 (+5.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.80
    -19.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.50 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9743
    -0.0052 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1098
    -0.0071 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3500
    +0.2820 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.41
    +56.70 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.50
    -9.53 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of October, the much-anticipated Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) 2021 is about to kick off. CoinEx, the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of RLWC, took the lead in holding an on-site meet-up, inviting fans and crypto users to celebrate the RLWC 2021 together.

CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester
CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester

According to official news, the tournament is set to take place from October 15 to November 19, 2022, at 21 stadiums in 17 cities across the UK, including London, Manchester, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Coventry, and Sheffield. A total of 32 teams will compete in 61 matches. For the first time in RLWC history, the men's, women's, and wheelchair competitions will take place together. The pinnacle event will be broadcast live on the BBC and televised worldwide, with an audience of more than 150 million around the world to watch the tournament online.

CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester
CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester

As the Exclusive Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Partner of RLWC, CoinEx held an on-site meet-up in Manchester, the venue of the finals, before the opening ceremony of the event. In the afternoon of that day, more than 50 fans and crypto users attended the meeting, including the audience who keep paying attention to the RLWC and the loyal users of CoinEx. Shortly after the meet-up began, a small-sized indoor sports game ignited the enthusiasm of the participants. After the fierce competition, the winners gained free tickets to the RLWC 2021, and the rest of the participants all received the co-branded products of RLWC 2021 and CoinEx.

All the participants on-site experienced the charm of sports by joining in the small game. "It is the sportsmanship of keeping fighting and excelling oneself that stimulates me to watch almost every RLWC competition," one of the participants said. Coincidentally, he is also a loyal user of CoinEx. "It's great to see that CoinEx and RLWC are working together," he said, "CoinEx keeps pursuing providing simple and easy products for every user, and that's exactly the reason why I choose it."

CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester
CoinEx, the Official Sponsor of RLWC 2021, Fires up the Audience in Manchester

As the five-hour meet-up came to an end, there were still some fans intensively discussing the upcoming RLWC event. It was the pleasure of CoinEx to provide such an offline platform for promoting communication between sports fans and crypto enthusiasts. CoinEx strongly sensed the enthusiasm of sports fans and crypto users during the meet-up. In the future, CoinEx will live up to the expectation of its users, and continue to provide better products and services to people who are interested in crypto, so that everyone can trade crypto assets in an easier way and have a pleasant crypto trading experience while watching the wonderful rugby game.

Today, committed to making crypto trading easier, CoinEx acts as a gateway to the crypto world for users around the world. Available in 16 languages, CoinEx offers quality products and services that include spot trading, futures, margin trading, financial management, AMM, and CoinEx Dock. It is providing easy-to-use, safe and reliable crypto trading services for over 3 million users in more than 200 countries and regions.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinex-the-official-sponsor-of-rlwc-2021-fires-up-the-audience-in-manchester-301644298.html

SOURCE CoinEx Global Limited

Recommended Stories

  • WSJ Opinion: The Supreme Court Kicks Off Another Big Term

    Journal Editorial Report: The Justices hear cases on gerrymandering and the EPA's powers. Image: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images

  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you pick the right individual...

  • While institutions invested in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) benefited from last week's 63% gain, public companies stood to gain the most

    A look at the shareholders of Immunovant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMVT ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57...

  • Investors in Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) have made a solid return of 300% over the past three years

    Alphamin Resources Corp. ( CVE:AFM ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Service Corporation...

  • WSJ Opinion: Biden Wants Oil, but Not From the U.S.

    Journal Editorial Report: The OPEC cut shows that we still need fossil fuels. Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

  • Small Axe Peppers spices up traditional business model via community gardens

    Small Axe Peppers aims to spice up the typical small business model with community gardens, but it's not immune to inflation.

  • WSJ Opinion: Russia Rattles Its Nuclear Saber

    Journal Editorial Report: Jack Keane on Putin, Ukraine and an unstable world. Image: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Why Altria Could Win With E-Cigs This Time

    The looming demise of Juul Labs represents a big opportunity for tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) to reenter the electronic cigarette market. Having previously given up its own ambitious e-cig growth strategy in exchange for an ownership stake in Juul, which at the time was an industry colossus with a 75% market share, Altria has watched the value of its $13 billion investment go up in smoke. At the end of June, the cigarette maker had written down the value of Juul to a meager $450 million, a 96% loss in value.

  • Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to lease a car with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month. The plan is the latest unconventional move by the company, which already allows customers to rent rather than buy the battery - the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV).

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • How to Protect Your Retirement Savings When The Market's Bad

    The primary risk that retirees and those approaching retirement face is an obvious one: running out of money. However, a study published in the Journal of Financial Planning suggests reverse mortgages can help retirees protect their portfolios from market dips … Continue reading → The post This Strategy Can Preserve Your Retirement Savings in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NioCorp and GXII Executives Speak to Proposed Merger and Answer Investor Questions in New Video

    In a new video released today, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) and Dean Kehler, CEO and Co-Chairman of GX Acquisition Corp. II ("GXII") (Nasdaq: GXII), discuss the recently announced definitive agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") for a proposed business combination between the two companies.

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.President Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Friday, escalating tensions between the two countries and adding complications for an industry faced with slumping demand. The measures seek to stop China’s drive to develop its own chip industry and advance its military capabilities. They include restrictions on the export of s

  • Can Peloton Really Survive?

    The connected fitness leader walks back CEO's suggestion the company has just six months to turn things around.

  • Google's finally talking about its Mandiant acquisition – here's what they said

    Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is finally sounding off on its blockbuster $5.4 billion acquisition of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, expressing the extent of the company's ambitions in the sector.