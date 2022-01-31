U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.00
    -21.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,337.00
    -258.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,436.25
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,941.20
    -24.40 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.05
    +0.23 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.07
    -1.42 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3407
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4300
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,947.22
    -1,083.58 (-2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    847.01
    +4.55 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.47
    +0.40 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Coinfield Selects Datavault's Patented NFT Minting, Management, and Monetization Platform For Purchases In Over 187 Countries Worldwide

·4 min read

First-of-its-kind secure NFT exchange to provide global marketplace for buyers and sellers

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces a deal with leading international cryptocurrency exchange Coinfield, which has established users within 187 countries and has an average daily trade volume of $33 million per day. Coinfield will leverage patented tools provided by Datavault® that enable end users to mint their own crypto tokens and market them through its leading global exchange. Datavault's patented technology will provide Coinfield's NFT exchange with robust tools for both the creation and monetization of NFT assets.

(PRNewsfoto/Data Vault Holdings)
(PRNewsfoto/Data Vault Holdings)

In the evolution of the cryptocurrency market, NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021, more than eight times the sales volume in Q2 2021. Datavault® technology is strategically positioned to tap into the vast opportunities within this emergent market, and its value is unlocked inside the scale and volume that Coinfield has established within traditional cryptocurrency trading. The combination of both Coinfield's existing and growing user base and Datavault's NFT platform creates the largest and most technically equipped NFT exchange ever built.

"While NFTs have existed for a number of years, the market is still very nascent. It is only within the last two years that NFTs have experienced tremendous growth and interest from sectors both fringe and mainstream. For those of us dedicated to the advancement of data transformation, who have predicted the financial and societal benefit of data autonomy for years, the explosion of NFT creation and trading in 2021 is a watershed moment for the data industry. Our empowerment of Coinfield with our patented NFT platform will create minting, management and monetization capabilities that are second to none. This new Coinfield NFT Exchange powered by Datavault® will augment the company's profitability within the growing metaverse," states Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

Coinfield currently serves 240,000+ users and anticipates a substantial increase in trading volume with the onboarding of 9 to 10 million mobile and trading platform users from Tingo Mobile, a leading agri-fintech business based in Africa. As a fully regulated crypto-to-fiat exchange, Coinfield provides access to more than 20 of the most popular digital assets that include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), and now through Datavault®, non-fungible tokens (NFT's). Coinfield also serves as an on and off-ramp for major fiat currencies USD, EUR, GPB, JPY, CAD, and AED. In 2021, Coinfield serviced $17 billion in transactions. The exchange can also sustain 10,000 orders per second.

The introduction of an NFT exchange powered by Datavault® will allow Coinfield users to monetize individual data assets. These assets–which may include but are not limited to art, GIFs, video highlights, collectibles, avatars, music, or tweets–will be transformed into one-of-a-kind digital items to buy, sell or trade through the Coinfield NFT Exchange, powered by Datavault.

Benefits of NFT creation through Coinfield include value preservation, increased liquidity through decentralized finance (DeFi), enhanced security through blockchain technology, and authenticated, immutable ownership.

The Coinfield NFT Exchange powered by Datavault® will enable consumers to take advantage of this new asset class. This agreement represents a leap forward in providing companies with the suite of crypto technology tools needed to access the full potential within the metaverse.

About Coinfield
Launched in 2018, Coinfield is a leading international cryptocurrency-to-fiat exchange that serves more than 187 countries worldwide. Its digital currency trading platform enables fast trading, a diverse portfolio, a refined user experience, and first-rate security through blockchain technology and encryption. Coins traded include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), EXP (XRP), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Litecoin (LITC), and more. Coinfield follows regulatory and compliance guidelines under license number FVT000111 as supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit. Learn more about Coinfield here.

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.
Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. here.

Company Contact:
Data Vault Holdings Inc.
48 Wall Street, Floor 11
New York, NY 10005
1-844-DATA-400

Media Contact:
Angry Apples Marketing
1-844-GO-ANGRY
hello@goangry.com
www.goangry.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinfield-selects-datavaults-patented-nft-minting-management-and-monetization-platform-for-purchases-in-over-187-countries-worldwide-301470775.html

SOURCE Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    A tumbling market has provided the perfect opportunity to put money to work in these top-tier companies.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Why the stock market is as vulnerable as someone after a bad breakup: Morning Brief

    Investors have been beat-up in 2022. Most probably still don't get it. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, January 31, 2021.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Risk of Further Stock Market Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist David Kostin said he sees downside risks to his target for U.S. stocks, adding to a chorus of Wall Street voices becoming more pessimistic.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapBoeing Is Set to Launch Its Firs

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; Tesla Rises On Upgrade

    Dow Jones futures: Apple is leading but the market rally attempt still needs this. Google earnings loom. Tesla got an analyst upgrade.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • BlackBerry Agrees to Sell Legacy Patents for $600M

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), announced today that it has entered into a patent sale agreement with Catapult IP Innovations Inc., a Delaware company, pursuant to which BlackBerry has agreed to sell substantially all of its non-core patent assets to Catapult for total consideration of $600 million.

  • Is Roblox a Buy Right Now?

    Investors in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) have had a bumpy ride lately. While existing investors might be upset with the recent share price correction, those who have missed the boat earlier have another opportunity to buy Roblox stock on the cheap. There are many reasons investors might find Roblox a compelling investment opportunity.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Buy This Stock in 2022 and You Could Be Rich by 2032

    Companies like Amazon and Tesla both brought a new approach to a vast, stagnant industry; both faced skeptics and ended up creating tremendous wealth for the investors who believed when few others did. It may be time to consider adding real estate company Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) to this list of world-changing innovators. The company is pioneering the idea of iBuying, where companies use cash offers to buy and sell your house.