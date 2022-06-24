CoinFLEX latest crypto exchange on withdrawal freeze

CoinFLEX is freezing withdrawals due extreme market conditions and uncertainty involving a counterparty, the cryptocurrency futures exchange said in a blog post on Friday.

Fast facts

CoinFLEX stressed the counterparty in question was not Three Arrows Capital Ltd., the crypto hedge fund that is reportedly at risk of insolvency.



The exchange said it will halt perpetuals and spot trading in its FLEX Coin in the short term.



Withdrawal functionality is estimated to return on June 30, according to the blog post.



CoinFLEX joins a growing list of cryptocurrency service providers that includes Celsius Network, Babel Finance and Finbox to limit or halt withdrawals.



CoinFLEX declined to comment for this story.

