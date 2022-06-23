CoinFLEX Pauses Withdrawals Amid ‘Extreme Market Conditions’ and Counterparty Uncertainty
Physical futures crypto exchange CoinFLEX is pausing withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions” along with uncertainty around a certain counterparty, its CEO Mark Lamb said in a blog post Thursday.
Lamb said the counterparty is not Three Arrows Capital or “any lending firm.”
CoinFLEX expects to resume withdrawals “in a better position as soon as possible.”
Additionally, FLEX Coin trading is being halted for perpetual swaps and spot trading in the short term.
CoinFLEX was spun off from Coinfloor Group in 2019.
UPDATE (June 23, 2022, 18:43 UTC): Adds bullet point on spinoff.