CoinFLEX Pauses Withdrawals Amid ‘Extreme Market Conditions’ and Counterparty Uncertainty

Michael Bellusci

Physical futures crypto exchange CoinFLEX is pausing withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions” along with uncertainty around a certain counterparty, its CEO Mark Lamb said in a blog post Thursday.

  • Lamb said the counterparty is not Three Arrows Capital or “any lending firm.”

  • CoinFLEX expects to resume withdrawals “in a better position as soon as possible.”

  • Additionally, FLEX Coin trading is being halted for perpetual swaps and spot trading in the short term.

  • CoinFLEX was spun off from Coinfloor Group in 2019.

Read more: Voyager Digital Cuts Daily Withdrawal Limit to $10K Amid 3AC Exposure

UPDATE (June 23, 2022, 18:43 UTC): Adds bullet point on spinoff.

