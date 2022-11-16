CoinFlip Ranked Number 36 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

The Leading Fintech Company Powered by Crypto Cements its Position at the Forefront of Tech Innovation in the Crypto Space

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a Chicago-based fintech company powered by cryptocurrency, today announced it ranked 36 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. This recognition comes at a time of significant growth and innovation for CoinFlip, most known for its network of 4,000 bitcoin ATMs. In the last year, CoinFlip has rapidly increased its investment in making blockchain technology accessible and available through various channels.

"It's an honor to be recognized among prestigious tech companies on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. At its core, CoinFlip's mission has always been to accelerate the adoption of new technologies in a way that feels safe, familiar, and accessible", said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "We are working hard on new and exciting offerings for our customers that we believe will reinvent the way people interact with and invest in crypto and are grateful to Deloitte for recognizing this evolution in our company."

In September, CoinFlip expanded its services internationally to Canada, marking its first foray into international growth. The company also opened a first of its kind Crypto Experience Center (CEC), a storefront that provides access to crypto resources and education, in Tampa Florida. In addition to this consumer-facing initiative, the team opened its Crypto Innovation Center, dedicated to developing and building new blockchain and web3 products that will further propel the company into the tech sphere in the coming year.

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Overall, 2022 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% from 2018 to 2021, with median growth of 611%. Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business two years in a row, CoinFlip had a revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company also ranked within the top 100 on the Inc. 5000 two years in a row. CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Since inception, CoinFlip has cemented its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

CoinFlip is currently hiring – for details about career opportunities, please visit coinflip.tech/careers. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT COINFLIP

CoinFlip is a leading fintech company powered by cryptocurrency. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency ATMs by transaction volume with over 4,000 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. CoinFlip became an international company in 2022 via expansion into Canada. The company has amongst the lowest fees in the industry and provides 24/7 award-winning customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kris Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Ben Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed in the top 100 on the 2021 and 2022 Inc. 5000 list, was named the 2021 and 2022 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's, and was awarded the 2021 and 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

ABOUT DELOITTE

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

