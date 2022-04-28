U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.07
    -0.29 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.90
    +4.60 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2459
    -0.0083 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8600
    +2.4160 (+1.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,813.57
    +571.14 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.53
    +15.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

CoinFlip Wins 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards

·3 min read

Chicago Based Cryptocurrency Company Earns National Recognition for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinFlip, a leading provider of cryptocurrency investment services, today announced today that it has earned 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognitions for Innovation, Leadership and Work-Life Flexibility. Issued by Energage, the research company with more than 16 years of experience surveying over 27 million employees at 70,000 organizations, Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback.

(PRNewsfoto/CoinFlip)
(PRNewsfoto/CoinFlip)

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture:

  • The Innovation Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

  • The Leadership Top Workplaces award celebrates organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

  • The Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces award celebrates the organizations who provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employees' concerns.

"At CoinFlip, our workplace is more than just a successful business, it's a family. We prioritize building community and putting our employees at the forefront of everything we do. We're extremely grateful for our FlipFam and honored that our team's feedback earned us recognition as a Top Workplace," said Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlip. "The team is constantly growing and evolving to match the fast pace of the cryptocurrency industry. We're looking forward to hiring new talent in 2022 as our portfolio and footprint expands, and will continue to keep our company culture and innovation a priority."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey.

"Top Workplaces is a beacon of light for organizations as well as a sign of resiliency and impressive performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business, CoinFlip had a five-year growth rate of 1.7 million percent and revenue of nearly $100 million in 2021. The company was also ranked No. 60 on the Inc. 5000, the highest-ranking crypto company included on the list. Since inception, the company has expanded to over 3,500 Bitcoin ATMs across 49 states, taking its place on the frontline of a financial revolution where cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can empower investors across the country.

For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About CoinFlip:
CoinFlip is a leading provider of cryptocurrency investment services. The company operates the world's largest network of cryptocurrency kiosks by transaction volume with over 3,500 machines across 49 states supporting the buying and selling of major cryptocurrencies with cash. In 2020, CoinFlip launched Trade Desk, an over-the-counter trading service that provides investors a personal account manager and competitive coin pricing. The company does not charge hidden fees, cuts typical transaction fees by as much as half, and provides 24/7 customer support.

CoinFlip was founded in 2015 by Daniel Polotsky, Kristoffer Dayrit, Alan Gurevich, and Benjamin Weiss. Headquartered in Chicago, CoinFlip placed 60th on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list as the top-ranked cryptocurrency company, was named the 2021 #1 fastest-growing company in Chicago by Crain's and was awarded the 2021 Silver Stevie ® Award for Customer Service. For more information about CoinFlip, please visit www.CoinFlip.tech.

COMPANY CONTACT

Dakota Orlando, 5WPR

dorlando@5wpr.com, 718-608-4260

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinflip-wins-2022-top-workplaces-culture-excellence-awards-301535927.html

SOURCE CoinFlip

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon reports surprise earnings loss in Q1

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details Amazon's Q1 earnings report and its forecasts for Q2 2022.

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weak Near-Term Outlook

    "The pandemic and subsequent war in Ukraine have brought unusual growth and challenges," said CEO Andy Jassy.

  • The No. 1 Reason Not to Bet on DraftKings Even After the Sell-Off

    All bets are off on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) at this point; the online gaming stock has been through it all. The pandemic fueled massive growth for the company as consumers were forced to shift to mobile platforms in order to place their bets. As a result, DraftKings went on a massive bull run with the stock price extending beyond $70 in early 2021.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Shopify Earnings: What Does the Website Traffic Tell Us?

    The comedown for the pandemic era stars has been nothing short of brutal and Shopify (SHOP) might be the perfect example of this 180-degree swivel in market trends. With a third of the year behind us, more than two-thirds of the stock’s valuation has disappeared into the ether as investors have turned away in droves, spooked by macro trends and disappointing 4Q21 results indicating the pandemic ecommerce party was well and truly over. What’s more, the company offered a bleak outlook, with the gr

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • Ford earnings top estimates but were dragged down by Rivian stake

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss how Ford's investment in Rivian dragged down Ford earnings.

  • Alphabet Stock Fell Following Q1 Report. Should You Buy Shares?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Android, reported its Q1 earnings after the market closed on April 26. After its post-earnings dump, Alphabet stock is down about 1.5% over the past 12 months. Google Search is still the majority of Alphabet's business, and contributed the most to its growth in Q1 of 2022, with revenue jumping from $31.9 billion a year ago to $39.6 billion this quarter.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • Intel stock falls 5% following data-center miss, light outlook

    Intel Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after sales at the chip maker's major businesses and its forecast for the current quarter came in below Wall Street expectations.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    The natural gas pipeline giant's current yield is around 6%, which is multiples above the 1.5% average dividend yield of stocks in the S&P 500. Here's a look at whether Kinder Morgan can support its big-time dividend. Kinder Morgan generates a lot of relatively predictable and stable cash flow.

  • Why Boeing Shares Lost Altitude This Week

    This week Boeing (NYSE: BA) delivered another quarter of losses and one-time charges, and investors responded by heading for the exits. Shares of the aerospace giant were down more than 12% for the week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors recalculate how long this turnaround is going to take. Wall Street came into Boeing's earnings report with low expectations, and still managed to be disappointed.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • Apple Could Fall From the Tree in Q3, Warns Analyst

    One week after Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho urged investors, fearing a "volatile" tech market, to take refuge in Apple (AAPL) stock, Ho's colleague Rod Hall at Goldman Sachs agreed that Apple's probably going to come out on top when it reports fiscal Q2 2022 financial results. Nevertheless, Hall counsels caution even on this stalwart of the tech industry. Heading into fiscal Q2 2022 this afternoon, analysts in general are forecasting a strong performance from the fruity tech company -- $94 bi