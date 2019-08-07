Coinlist co-founder weighs in on security tokens, predicts tokenized assets are way further out than people are expecting

Coinlist co-founder Andy Bromberg said security token offerings (STOs), a fading trend in the cryptocurrency market after the 2018 zeal, will eventually get a second wind.

In a recent episode of The Scoop podcast with The Block’s Frank Chaparro and Ryan Todd, Bromberg said that more traditional assets will be tokenized, although “it’s way further out than people are giving it credit for at that time.” Bromberg’s own company specializes in token sales, counting well-known projects like Algorand and Filecoin as its clients.

He further explained in a separate email to The Block that demand for security tokens, or tokens that represent real-world assets, is still lacking.

