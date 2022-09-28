U.S. markets closed

CoinLoan reports on positive mid-year results looking forward to more success

CoinLoan
·2 min read
CoinLoan
CoinLoan

TALLINN , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The mid-year report by CoinLoan, the leading crypto lending platform, showed strong performance in the first and second quarters. Year-to-date, the company demonstrated steady growth across all its activities, shrugging off the negative impact of the current market instability.

Here are the half-year achievements of CoinLoan in numbers:

  • A 26% rise in wallet deposits

  • A 54% surge in interest rate deposits

  • An 18% increase in exchange turnover

In annual terms, expansion was noted in all areas of business. Another important fact is that the number of new users increased, signaling further growth of the company. Given the current unfavorable conditions on the market, this rise indicates what is really important for customers nowadays. CoinLoan’s continuous efforts to ensure ultimate safety bear fruit as the platform sees sustainable increase in customers. According to the results of last month's survey, the platform’s users value its highest security levels, lending system, and dedicated customer support.

Alex Faliushin, CEO of CoinLoan, said: “As a company, we have just celebrated our fifth anniversary. To see this much growth in such a short time motivates us to keep going and believe that we are on the right path. It is our goal to develop technology and products that best serve our customers while also pushing the industry as a whole forward in the right direction.”

This year, the market volatility is extraordinarily high which has resulted in some crypto projects collapsing unable to withstand the pressure. In turn, CoinLoan seems to remain on a streak of success thanks to its client-centric policy. To ensure further growth, the company will continue maintaining the highest level of service.

To see the full mid-year report, click here.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan is an EU-licensed crypto business that started as a project in 2017. Its platform offers Instant Loans against cryptoassets, Interest Account in crypto, and Crypto Exchange. These services are rendered both to individuals and corporate entities with the exceptions as required by the applicable laws. We provide our clients with the highest security standards and insurance on assets, allowing both corporate and private customers to benefit from the highest levels of protection.

Its highly-competitive loan and APY rates, transparent pricing, and 24/7 human customer support service have resulted in high customer retention and satisfaction. CoinLoan’s platform allows swapping and managing a comprehensive and growing range of cryptocurrencies, including its native token and fiat currencies.

The company is focused on continuous innovation through state-of-the-art technology and partnerships, bringing customers constant improvements and possibilities within the crypto world.

For more information, please visit us at https://coinloan.io/

CONTACT: RAGHAV SAWHNEY Outreach Consultant CoinLoan Blockchain Pr Buzz contact at blockchainprbuzz.com


