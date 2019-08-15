Coinmine raises $2.5M in seed funding for its plug-and-play mining device

Coinmine, a consumer-facing cryptocurrency mining startup, has raised a fresh new round of funding, according to a statement released on Thursday. The startup has a $2.5M seed round led by M13, with participation from Gumi Crypto, Republic Labs, Canaan Labs, and Shervin Pishevar.

Coinmine previously raised $2M in November 2018. Coinmine is known for its plug-and-play mining device, the Coinmine One, which enables everyday consumers to mine a host of cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ether, and zcash. According to Coinmine, over 10% of its customers have purchased two or more of these devices.