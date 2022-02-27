U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,269.07
    -0.41 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Coinrise Implements Measures to Tackle the Risky Crypto Market

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital market has been on a wild ride, recording highs and lows, which no one could have predicted. Crypto has explicitly been known for its volatility, which can deliver significant gains but also incur huge losses in a short duration. Many crypto brokers provide traders a platform for engaging with digital markets; however, only a few incorporate the necessary features and systems to mitigate the linked risks. Coinrise, a versatile and trusted platform, has announced several risk-reducing measures to maintain relatively safe conditions for accessing the precarious but exciting crypto markets.

"At Coinrise, our mission is to ensure the establishment of a secure and stable trading environment for our members," stated Don Lehman, spokesperson for Coinrise. "Because we understand the amplified risks of the crypto sphere, when compared to other tradable assets, we took this commitment a step further by introducing multiple risk-alleviating measures for our crypto enthusiasts."

A comprehensive solution for participating in crypto markets

Coinrise is an online platform providing multiple services, including investing and trading, private debt, wealth management, profit planning, and venture capital investors. The broker incorporates a sophisticated proprietary platform with advanced analysis tools, graphs, and indicators suitable for both novice and veteran traders. Moreover, Coinrise integrates guided accounts, which offer financial planning and personalized plans, best suited for crypto traders.

"We have implemented multiple policies and features to guarantee the financial security of our clients," explained Lehman. "With our guided accounts, traders can safely benefit from the crypto markets with the help of our professional account managers and financial advisors. As part of our risk-mitigating measures, we urge members to keep a close watch on market movements, evaluate financial conditions with the help of our blog, and trade according to risk-capacity."

About Coinrise

With a mission of helping people become financially independent, and with more than 1.2 billion in invested funds, Coinrise is a one-stop destination for trading multiple financial assets in an optimal environment. The broker offers six account types and highly-advanced trading software, to accommodate traders from different backgrounds. At Coinrise, users are entitled to personal account managers, multiple trading platforms, competitive spreads, and bonus offerings relative to their account tier. The multi-lingual support team is available 24/6 to solve problems swiftly. Although Coinrise is a Canadian-based broker, they do not provide services to residents of Saskatchewan.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinrise-implements-measures-to-tackle-the-risky-crypto-market-301491098.html

SOURCE Coinrise

