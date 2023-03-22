U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,751.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,874.75
    +7.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,795.20
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.30
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0771
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • Vix

    21.38
    -2.77 (-11.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2225
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3240
    -0.1360 (-0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,106.46
    +232.76 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.56
    +8.51 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,459.77
    +514.10 (+1.91%)
     

Coins receives "in-principle" approvals for Virtual Asset Service Provider ("VASP") licenses, to expand globally

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coins.ph's affiliate, Coins Digital Markets Limited (collectively with Coins.ph shall hereinafter be referred to as "Coins"), has received 'in-principle" approvals for VASP licenses from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (the "FSC"). The VASP licenses include:

(a) Class "M" – Virtual asset broker-dealer;

(b) Class "O" – Virtual asset wallet services;

(c) Class "R" – Virtual asset custodian; and

(d) Class "S" – Virtual asset market place (or Virtual Asset Exchange).

This approval marks a significant milestone for Coins, allowing the company to expand its fiat and crypto services globally. Coins.ph is currently the most trusted crypto platform in the Philippines and has multiple licenses from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (the "BSP") including the recently acquired Advanced EPFS license for Coins Pro.

"As we work closely with regulators to ensure that our operations are safe and secure, obtaining the four virtual asset service provider licenses from the FSC is a positive step towards sharing our financial services with more people across the globe." says Wei Zhou, CEO of Coins.

The FSC is an integrated regulator for non-bank financial services sector and global businesses that licenses, regulates, monitors, and supervises multiple financial sectors. The "in-principle" approvals of these four VASP licenses from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) is a testament to Coins's commitment to safe and secure operations, as they work closely with regulators, in a bid to promote financial inclusion and crypto adoption worldwide.

For more information about Coins.ph, visit https://coins.ph and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from the central bank.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/coins-receives-in-principle-approvals-for-virtual-asset-service-provider-vasp-licenses-to-expand-globally-301778123.html

SOURCE Coins.ph

Recommended Stories

  • Australia could reap $11.3 billion from battery sector by 2030 - Accenture

    Australia's revenue potential from developing a battery industry has doubled to A$16.9 billion ($11.28 billion) by 2030 in less than two years, highlighting the speed of the sector's expansion and the need to act quickly, an Accenture report showed on Wednesday. Australia's battery industry is poised to become a global leader given the country's mineral wealth, but the federal government needs to offer substantial industry incentives to shore up the sector given emerging global competition, according to the Charging Ahead report. Batteries could create local 61,400 jobs by 2030, said the report backed by government and battery industry research group Future Battery Industries, which will be launched by Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic in Canberra on Wednesday.

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • First Republic: Finding a Buyer Could Mean a Breakup of Assets

    The sale of First Republic's assets could take awhile despite an 11-banks rescue effort with $30 billion in deposits last week.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: GameStop, Nike

    These are the stocks moving after the bell on Tuesday, March 21.

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • AT&T Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.

  • GameStop Stock Is Soaring on a Surprise Profit. The Short Squeeze Begins.

    GameStop reported a surprise profit in the fiscal fourth quarter, sending the stock soaring in late trading Tuesday. It was the videogame retailer’s first profitable quarter since the one that ended in January 2021. The January quarter includes the holiday season, a key driver of console and software sales.

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $204.70, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session.

  • GameStop Shares Surge After It Posts Surprise Profit

    GameStop shares surged more than 40% after the retailer said cost cutting helped it record its first quarterly profit after seven consecutive quarters of losses. GameStop has been working to turn around its business for close to two years under the leadership of a revamped executive team and board of directors. The Grapevine, Texas-based company on Tuesday recorded a net profit of $48.2 million for the three months ended in January, compared with a loss of $147.5 million a year earlier.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesSwiss Are On the Hook for $13,500 Each on Credit Suisse BailoutSVB’s Loans to

  • Cathie Wood Watch, Blast from the Past: Ark Buys Microsoft

    For Wood, buying shares of Microsoft is like you or I shifting some of our portfolio into cash during a time of danger.