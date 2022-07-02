U.S. markets closed

Coinsfera Has Now Made it Simple to Sell USDT in Dubai with Cash

·3 min read

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2022 / Coinsfera, a global digital asset OTC exchange, has announced that they are making it easier for people in Dubai to sell USDT. Users can now sell USDT directly for cash by visiting their shop located in Downtown Dubai, without the need for a bank account or credit card. This makes it easy and convenient for anyone who wants to take profits from cryptocurrencies in hand.

In a time when online transactions are becoming increasingly common, some people still prefer to buy things in person. For those people, Coinsfera has opened its OTC shop where they can buy and sell USDT in UAE with cash. The staff is willing to meet in person and the transaction is quick and easy. This service is available all over UAE. This is a big deal because it has opened up a whole new world of possibilities for those who want to utilize their cryptocurrency profits. Now, instead of having to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum first, they can sell USDT directly for cash. This will be especially helpful for those who want to use cryptocurrency for local payments or remittances. With Tether, they will be able to avoid the high fees associated with traditional banking methods.

This move by Coinsfera will help support the increasing demand for USDT services in the region. The company is fully prepared and well equipped to assist potential customers who want to convert their USDT into cash. With this new development, Coinsfera looks forward to expanding its reach and providing top-tier service to all its clients.

The ability to buy and sell USDT in Dubai with cash is a major breakthrough for people living in UAE. This is because it will allow their customers to access the cryptocurrency profits without having to go through a bank or exchange. This will also help to promote the use of cryptocurrency in the UAE. The UAE is a major financial hub, and the ability to sell USDT in Dubai will help to increase its visibility and adoption. Currently, there are only a handful of ways to buy cryptocurrencies in Dubai. However, this new service will allow residents to buy USDT directly from the exchange, using cash. This will be a game-changer for the crypto industry in Dubai, as it will make it easier for people to get involved and take advantage of the market.

The service is already launched and is available to all residents of Dubai. This is a major step forward for the cryptocurrency industry in the UAE, and it is likely to lead to increased adoption of digital assets in the region.

Coinsfera is a leading provider of cryptocurrency services. They offer a wide range of services, including buying, selling, and transferring cryptocurrencies. In addition, now their OTC shop enables customers to sell Tether in Dubai with cash. The company has received numerous accreditations and awards from the biggest Crypto Expo Dubai and has established a solid reputation as a top brand in the industry. They offer a wide range of services to their clients and have offices in Dubai, Istanbul, and London. Coinsfera is dedicated to providing the best possible service to its clients and is committed to providing the highest levels of security and customer service.

Name: Coinsfera
Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower - Office # 501 5th floor - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Phone: +971 58 535 0505
Email: contact@coinsfera.com

SOURCE: Coinsfera



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707395/Coinsfera-Has-Now-Made-it-Simple-to-Sell-USDT-in-Dubai-with-Cash

