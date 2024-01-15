CoinShares Acquires Valkyrie Funds After Valkyrie's Spot Bitcoin ETF Received Approval

Investment firm CoinShares has announced that it will exercise its option to acquire Valkyrie Funds, an investment advisory business focused on spot Bitcoin ETFs, following the approval of Valkyrie's spot Bitcoin ETF. Valkyrie Funds is a subsidiary of Valkyrie Investments, a company known for its focus on digital asset investments. Valkyrie's spot Bitcoin ETF received SEC approval on Wednesday and began trading on Thursday.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating that the firm aims at “extending our European success in the U.S, offering unparalleled access to regulated digital asset products to American investors. This expansion is a clear statement of our appetite for acquisition to support our ambition to be a global leader in the digital asset space.”

Following the acquisition, CoinShares anticipates that its assets under management, currently valued at $4.5 billion, will increase by $110 million, representing the value of the assets under management across Valkyrie's three crypto ETFs.

However, Valkyrie's spot Bitcoin ETF had a relatively low trading volume compared to other spot Bitcoin ETFs that debuted on Thursday. It saw just under $9 million of trading volume, while BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust had $1 billion and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust had $2.27 billion.

Let us know what you loved about this article, what could be improved, or share any other feedback by filling out this short form.