CoinShares announces cancellation of shares bought back in previously announced share buy back program

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – The Board of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, has today resolved to cancel 78,396 treasury shares, which were acquired through share buy-backs up to 22 September 2022.



The cancellation of own shares will be registered with Euroclear Sweden and the Company’s Registrar as soon as possible and, in any event, before 30 November 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in CoinShares will be 68,135,425 and the total number of votes attached to the shares will be 68,135,425. Following registration of the cancellation, the Company will hold no treasury shares.

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

