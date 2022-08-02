U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,100.00
    -20.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,655.00
    -112.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,883.00
    -79.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.30
    -8.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.13 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0227
    -0.0036 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +2.53 (+11.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2198
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9140
    -0.7250 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.21
    -437.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.32
    -18.08 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.45
    +9.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

CoinShares Announces Interim Results for the Quarter ended 30 June 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CoinShares International Limited
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNSRF
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

2 August 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”),Europe's largest and longest standing full-service digital asset investment and trading group today announced financial results for its second quarter ended 30 June 2022.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

“We are pleased to announce a resilient performance during this second quarter, despite the ongoing turbulence in the digital asset arena. While our Asset Management business continued to generate solid profit, the Capital Markets business experienced a one-off loss of £17.7 million following the de-pegging of US Terra. The financial impact of this episode, despite being relatively small when compared to the losses incurred by other players in our industry, has of course had a material impact on our quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stands at a loss of £8.2 million. Despite the loss incurred in Q2, our year to date performance evidences a robust underlying business, with Adjusted EBITDA of £10.5 million and total comprehensive income of £20.1 million.

In light of the market turmoil we have reviewed our risk profile and moved into a more defensive mode. We have commenced taking steps to reduce both our cost base and various exposure across the group and this conservative approach will enable us to preserve our capital, ready to take advantage of opportunities in the digital asset space as they emerge. 

In the meantime, we continue to develop the group steadily, with a series of important product launches during the quarter and more planned for the rest of the year. Most importantly we have completed the acquisition of Napoleon Asset Management following approval from the French regulator in July which brings with it an AIFMD/MiFiD licence, opening up a wealth of new development opportunities. Our strategy also remains on track, including our plans to uplist our shares onto the main Nasdaq market in Stockholm in due course.

CoinShares has sufficient resources to navigate the markets during this volatile time thanks to an effective strategy, a robust balance sheet and a seasoned, world class team. The breadth and depth of our experience in digital assets ensures that we can take a long-term view as we continue to build the future of investing.”

  • Q2 2022 financial highlights:

    • Total revenue for the quarter of £14.2 million (Q2 2021: £19.6 million)

    • Adjusted EBITDA loss of £8.2 million (Q2 2021: £28.6 million) following a one-off loss of £17.7 million from the liquidation of Group’s holdings in UST.

    • Total comprehensive loss for the quarter of £0.1 million (Q2 2021: income of £26.6 million),


    Q2 2022 operational highlights:

    • Important steps taken towards the Group’s long-term strategy, including progressing plans to uplist CoinShares onto the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market and completing the integration of our consumer platform, Napoleon.

    • Continued investment in the asset management division, having launched five new CoinShares Physical products in Q2: CoinShares Physical FTX Token, CoinShares Physical Chainlink, CoinShares Physical Uniswap, CoinShares Physical Staked Matic, and CoinShares Physical Staked Cosmos.

    • Gained the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFMD/MiFID) licence; one of the most rigorous European regulations for Asset Managers and a key component in CoinShares’ ambition to become the leading investment group in the digital asset sector.

    • Undertaken a thorough review of our risk management procedures and improved the trading platform to ensure greater transparency following the losses incurred by the UST de-pegging.

For the full CoinShares Q2 report, follow this link

-ENDS-

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest full-service digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB  | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 am GMT on 2 August
2022

PRESS CONTACT

Maitland/amo
Freddie Barber / Alasdair Todd / Kate Pledger
coinshares@maitland.co.uk
+44 (0) 207 379 5151

__________________________________________________________________________________

Forward-looking statements

The report contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. Forward looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, and such statements and opinions pertaining to the future that, for example, contain wordings such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "forecasts", "intends", "could", "will", "should", "would", "according to estimates”, “is of the opinion", "may", "plans”, "potential", "predicts", "projects", "to the knowledge of” or similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements and opinions in the report concerning future financial returns, plans and expectations with respect to the business and management of the Company, future growth and profitability, and the general economic and regulatory environment, and other matters affecting the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made according to the best of the Company's knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, including the Company's cash flow, financial position, and operating profit, to differ from the information presented in such statements, to fail to meet expectations expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements or to turn out to be less favourable than the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein and are strongly advised to read the entire report. The Company cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth herein or as to the actual occurrence of any predicted developments.

In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with forward-looking statements, it is possible that the future events mentioned in the report may not occur. Moreover, the forward-looking estimates and forecasts derived from third party studies referred to in the report may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those presented in such statements due to, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes affecting currency exchange rate, changes in levels of competition and changes in laws and regulations.


 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • BP Boosts Dividend, Buybacks as Profits Surge on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc hiked its dividend and accelerated share buybacks to the fastest pace yet after profits surged. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe oil and gas industry is boosting returns to shareholders as the cash rolls in, even while the energy crisis triggered by Russia

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Bought More Roku Stock. This Analyst Sees 24% Downside.

    BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya cut his rating for Roku to Underperform from Buy, slashing his price target to $55 from $125.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione