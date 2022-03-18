U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.00
    -20.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,327.00
    -134.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,010.50
    -101.25 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.30
    -8.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.48
    +2.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    -8.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.45
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1080
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.41
    -0.26 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.9390
    +0.3410 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,712.98
    -98.73 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.99
    -3.28 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CoinShares International Limited
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CS
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

18 March 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm has today granted 670,002 options (the “Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each (“Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan (“EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, as approved at the meeting of the Board held 21 February 2022.

The 670,002 Options granted represent 0.98% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares under option in issue to 4,183,355 (6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company).

The vesting date of the Options granted shall be 18 March 2025, being three years from the date of grant. The exercise price of the Options is SEK 82.3 per Ordinary Share.

Options granted under the EIP to persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the Company have been included in the table below, which sets out the total shareholding and interests of each individual in the Company:

Individual

Role

Number of Shares

% of issued capital

New Options

Total Options

Jean-Marie Mognetti

CEO

11,824,359

17.77%

100,544

618,356

Meltem Demirors

CSO

2,778,020

4.17%

201,089

422,125

Frank Spiteri

CRO

601,763

0.88%

0

1,994,600

Graeme Dickson

GGC

12,427

0.02%

40,217

149,114

Richard Nash

CFO

900

0.00%

40,217

174,423

Pierre Porthaux

Head of Trading Technology

0

0.00%

80,435

170,030

15,217,469

22.84%

462,502

3,478,648

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00am GMT on 18 March 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a singl

  • Stock Traders Brace for a $3.5 Trillion ‘Triple Witching’ Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceIn a quarterly event known as triple witching,

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Harde

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Says Market Bubble Corrections Almost Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in tech, biotechnology and emerging-markets stocks may be nearly over, and it’s time for investors to start adding to beaten-down, high-beta positions, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin o

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

    After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become significantly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Fiscal 2022 Q2 Quarterly Report

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC) the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to report, in accordance with NYSE American requirements, the filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended January 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This Form 10-Q filing, which includes the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, related notes thereto and management's discussion and analysis, is available for viewing on the SEC's websi