U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,009.25
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,498.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,893.00
    +2.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.70
    +6.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.95
    +0.69 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.20
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.52
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9630
    +0.2620 (+0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,801.76
    +261.94 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    604.04
    -14.35 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.77
    +45.32 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

CoinShares Introduces Two Zero Management Fee Index ETPs, Enhancing Crypto Accessibility for Investors

CoinShares International Limited
·3 min read
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

New zero management fee ETPs provide seamless experience for investors looking to access large cap digital assets and smart contract platforms.

March 27, 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares (“the Company”) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm with US$2.2bn* in AUM, today announced the addition of two physically-backed Index ETPs to their growing range of crypto ETPs listed on Germany’s main market Xetra.

The Issuer formally announced on March 27, 2023 a reduction in the management fees to 0.0% p.a. for both the CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP (Ticker: CTEN) and CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP (Ticker: CSSC). Both products track bespoke indices developed in partnership with Compass Financial Technologies.

CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP
Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.
ISIN: JE00BPRDNL86
Ticker: CTEN
WKN: A3G4FD
Rebalance schedule: Quarterly
Weighting methodology: Market Capitalization subject to a maximum 35% weight for each constituent

Cost-efficient, transparent exposure to the large cap crypto market via a regulated product. Investors can diversify across the largest crypto projects.

CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP
Management Fee: Reduced to 0.0% p.a.
ISIN: JE00BPRDNM93
Ticker: CSSC
WKN: A3G4FE
Rebalance schedule: Quarterly
Weighting methodology: Market Capitalization subject to a maximum 35% weight for each constituent

Cost-efficient, transparent exposure to the infrastructure layer of the digital asset market via a regulated product. Investors can therefore gain exposure to the universe of future dApps, DeFi, NFT and Web3 protocols without having to select them individually.

Frank Spiteri, CoinShares’ Head of Asset Management, commented on the news, “We are excited to unveil our two innovative new Index ETPs to the market today, both of which have had their management fees reduced to 0.0% p.a.. With CTEN, investors can gain wider market exposure with reduced concentration risk compared to single coins, whilst CSSC offers investors passive exposure to the Web3 revolution in a single diversified, regulated, transparent product.”

CTEN and CSSC were developed to meet demand in the market for Index ETPs that accurately capture trends in the digital asset universe and maximise risk-adjusted performance in the most cost-efficient manner possible.

CoinShares reports that equally-weighted indices usually require a larger number of constituents to outperform their market-cap weighted counterparts, which directly conflicts with the eligible coin restraints imposed by most major European exchanges, and which can lead to higher portfolio turnover costs.

The 35% maximum weight seeks at reducing the concentration risk of the indices, which the firm believes is particularly relevant in a market still so heavily dominated by one asset: Bitcoin.

The quarterly rebalancing schedule and a maximum number of ten constituents allows the products to stay up-to-date with changes in the cryptocurrency market without suffering from the high trading costs associated with more frequent rebalancing strategies.

Guillaume Le Fur, Founding Partner, CEO at Compass Financial Technologies, added, “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with CoinShares with the development and launch of these two new crypto indices. These indices are a reflection of Compass’s continued commitment to innovation in the digital assets industry and we look forward to further collaboration with the CoinShares team in the future.”

*As of March 23, 2022

About the CoinShares Group
CoinShares is the European digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

M Group Strategic Communications
Peter Padovano
coinshares@mgroupsc.com



Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • Saudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder, has resigned just days after his comments helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares. Al Khudairy, who became chairman of Saudi National Bank in 20

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Jeremy Siegel says there's a silver lining to the current bank crisis — making him more optimistic about 2024. Is the famed economist onto something?

    Recent turmoil = a more bullish outlook? Here's how

  • First Citizens Acquires Much of Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    First Citizens Bancshares is buying big pieces of Silicon Valley Bank more than two weeks after the lender’s collapse sent tremors through the banking system.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusThe gap is particularly evident in the yield curve — a

  • ARK Invest Scoops Up Coinbase, Block Shares for Second Straight Day

    Cathy Wood's fund bought COIN and SQ on Thursday and Friday last week after Coinbase tumbled on getting hit with a Wells Notice and Block took a hit following a short-seller's report.

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Paying with plastic is so passé: The global chip shortage is causing delays for new credit and debit cards — here’s why it’s past time you made the switch to a digital wallet

    This way you won't have to worry about losing your card ... again.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusAramco agreed to start construction on the complex