CoinShares Publishes 2021 Annual Report and Outlines Strategy

31st May 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm today published its 2021 Annual Report, providing comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its financial performance, its strategy, corporate governance and the industry and market for the 2021 financial year. The report includes the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021 and notice for the forthcoming AGM. The full report can be found here. The AGM Notice can be found here.

2021 financial highlights

Revenue of £80.75 million (2020: £18.38 million).

Operating profit* of £101.41 million (2020: £17.11 million).

Total comprehensive income for the year £113.44 million (2020: £18.55 million).

Net asset position of the Group as at 31 December 2021 of £200.0 million (December 2020: £56.5 million).

*Operating Profit taken from the Group’s Alternative Statement of Comprehensive Income

Strategy

CoinShares strategy is based on three pillars:



Strengthen our foundations by continuing to innovate in our core businesses such as Asset Management and Capital Markets. Continue to explore strategic partnerships and acquisitions, allowing CoinShares to grow and diversify its top line. Innovation and curiosity – these traits are essential to stay ahead of the competition and enable CoinShares to build the future of investing through its products.





CoinShares Asset Management – 2021 saw the establishment of CoinShares Physical, which provided the platform to launch new products as well as the launch of staking rewards. Throughout 2022 CoinShares plans to continue launching new, regulated and innovative products that address investor needs and allow them to participate in the growth of digital assets.





CoinShares Consumer Solutions – With the acquisition of Napoleon complete, CoinShares can develop its Consumer Solutions business by relaunching NapBots in 2022 to expand its customer base from France to Europe and develop a range of products for all investors in digital assets.





FlowBank – CoinShares raised its stake in FlowBank, a Swiss neobank targeting non-professional investors, to 29.3% in 2021. FlowBank now uses CoinShares’ proprietary trading platform, Galata, to offer its users digital assets exposure and having access to its FINMA banking license provides CoinShares with a strategic vehicle to accelerate its development.





DeFi – In the coming weeks, CoinShares Consumer Solutions will launch a decentralised platform, in a few clicks users will be able to delegate their crypto into vaults carrying specific strategies, and users will share the vaults performance fees with the other token holders.





Galata – Galata is CoinShares’ proprietary institutional-grade, first class, digital asset native trading platform and is a key component in deploying the company’s strategy, accelerating its product development plans and achieving its financial ambitions. Galata acts as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralised finance and it links different exchange platforms and different services that are today crucial to the success of CoinShares’ Capital Markets and Asset Management businesses. CoinShares aims to transform Galata into a marketable trading platform in 2022 through a Platform as a Service revenue model aimed at any financial services firms who want exposure to digital assets for themselves or their clients.





Listing – CoinShares is progressing plans to uplist from Stockholm Nasdaq First North this year to the venue with the highest level of regulatory standards, Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, which will allow a deeper pool of investors to access CoinShares.





Commenting on the year ahead, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

“Our mission is to build the future of investing by providing the premier investment technology for the digital asset sector. We are continuing to invest in our long-term future and 2022 will be a year of further change for us as we transform into a product-centric organisation with a customer-centric culture.”

