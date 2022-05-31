U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.50
    -19.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,013.00
    -145.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,638.50
    -39.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.20
    -9.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.65
    +3.58 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.24 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    -0.0042 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.58
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2613
    -0.0041 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7090
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,514.87
    +898.77 (+2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    690.32
    +60.82 (+9.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.43
    +15.37 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

CoinShares Publishes 2021 Annual Report and Outlines Strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CoinShares International Limited
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNSRF
CoinShares International Limited
CoinShares International Limited

31st May 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm today published its 2021 Annual Report, providing comprehensive and detailed information on the firm, its financial performance, its strategy, corporate governance and the industry and market for the 2021 financial year. The report includes the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021 and notice for the forthcoming AGM. The full report can be found here. The AGM Notice can be found here.

2021 financial highlights

  • Revenue of £80.75 million (2020: £18.38 million).

  • Operating profit* of £101.41 million (2020: £17.11 million).

  • Total comprehensive income for the year £113.44 million (2020: £18.55 million).

  • Net asset position of the Group as at 31 December 2021 of £200.0 million (December 2020: £56.5 million).

*Operating Profit taken from the Group’s Alternative Statement of Comprehensive Income

Strategy

  • CoinShares strategy is based on three pillars:

    1. Strengthen our foundations by continuing to innovate in our core businesses such as Asset Management and Capital Markets.

    2. Continue to explore strategic partnerships and acquisitions, allowing CoinShares to grow and diversify its top line.

    3. Innovation and curiosity – these traits are essential to stay ahead of the competition and enable CoinShares to build the future of investing through its products.

  • CoinShares Asset Management – 2021 saw the establishment of CoinShares Physical, which provided the platform to launch new products as well as the launch of staking rewards. Throughout 2022 CoinShares plans to continue launching new, regulated and innovative products that address investor needs and allow them to participate in the growth of digital assets.

  • CoinShares Consumer Solutions – With the acquisition of Napoleon complete, CoinShares can develop its Consumer Solutions business by relaunching NapBots in 2022 to expand its customer base from France to Europe and develop a range of products for all investors in digital assets.

  • FlowBank – CoinShares raised its stake in FlowBank, a Swiss neobank targeting non-professional investors, to 29.3% in 2021. FlowBank now uses CoinShares’ proprietary trading platform, Galata, to offer its users digital assets exposure and having access to its FINMA banking license provides CoinShares with a strategic vehicle to accelerate its development.

  • DeFi – In the coming weeks, CoinShares Consumer Solutions will launch a decentralised platform, in a few clicks users will be able to delegate their crypto into vaults carrying specific      strategies, and users will share the vaults performance fees with the other token holders.

  • Galata – Galata is CoinShares’ proprietary institutional-grade, first class, digital asset native trading platform and is a key component in deploying the company’s strategy, accelerating its product development plans and achieving its financial ambitions. Galata acts as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralised finance and it links different exchange platforms and different services that are today crucial to the success of CoinShares’ Capital Markets and Asset Management businesses. CoinShares aims to transform Galata into a marketable trading platform in 2022 through a Platform as a Service revenue model aimed at any financial services firms who want exposure to digital assets for themselves or their clients.

  • Listing – CoinShares is progressing plans to uplist from Stockholm Nasdaq First North this year to the venue with the highest level of regulatory standards, Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market, which will allow a deeper pool of investors to access CoinShares.

Commenting on the year ahead, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:

“Our mission is to build the future of investing by providing the premier investment technology for the digital asset sector. We are continuing to invest in our long-term future and 2022 will be a year of further change for us as we transform into a product-centric organisation with a customer-centric culture.”

-ENDS-

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB  | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se


PRESS CONTACT

Maitland/amo
Freddie Barber
coinshares@maitland.co.uk
+44 (0) 207 379 5151

__________________________________________________________________________________

Forward-looking statements

The report contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. Forward looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, and such statements and opinions pertaining to the future that, for example, contain wordings such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "forecasts", "intends", "could", "will", "should", "would", "according to estimates”, “is of the opinion", "may", "plans”, "potential", "predicts", "projects", "to the knowledge of” or similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements and opinions in the report concerning future financial returns, plans and expectations with respect to the business and management of the Company, future growth and profitability, and the general economic and regulatory environment, and other matters affecting the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made according to the best of the Company's knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, including the Company's cash flow, financial position, and operating profit, to differ from the information presented in such statements, to fail to meet expectations expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements or to turn out to be less favourable than the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein and are strongly advised to read the entire report. The Company cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth herein or as to the actual occurrence of any predicted developments.

In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with forward-looking statements, it is possible that the future events mentioned in the report may not occur. Moreover, the forward-looking estimates and forecasts derived from third party studies referred to in the report may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those presented in such statements due to, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes affecting currency exchange rate, changes in levels of competition and changes in laws and regulations.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Yields Jump, Stocks Waver as Inflation Fears Mount: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and Treasuries sold off across the curve Tuesday as oil jumped, adding to worries about how aggressive central banks will need to be to rein in inflation without derailing growth.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers...

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed review of Cathie Wood’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. Founder and boss at ARK Investment Management, Cathie Wood has had a difficult start to […]

  • Yuan-Ruble Trading Surges as America’s Rivals Rebuff Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- The emerging multi-polar world now includes foreign-exchange markets -- as China and Russia, the biggest challengers to U.S. supremacy, boost direct trading between their currencies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averag

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    GameStop shares have declined the trading day after reporting earnings in 11 of the past 14 quarters. GameStop's performance when it has fresh financials to put out has been sobering. GameStop is making some interesting moves in NFTs and crypto, but those markets have also been hit hard in recent months.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Gold Fields to Buy Canada’s Yamana to Become No. 4 Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold Fields Ltd. agreed to buy Canada’s Yamana Gold Inc. for about $7 billion in shares in a deal that will make the South African miner the world’s No. 4 gold producer.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disast

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Bought Alibaba and Salesforce. It Sold Cisco and Microsoft.

    Generation Investment Management, co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, has made changes in its U.S.-traded investments.

  • Cruise Stocks Have Sunk. Only Two Have Seen Large Insider Buys.

    Carnival (ticker: CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have seen shares take on water year to date, falling 31%, 24%, and 22%, respectively. New Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty, who took the wheel in January, told us earlier this month: “For the most part, the U.S. consumer and the European consumer have regained their momentum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.” As noted, though, among the cruise lines, only one insider at Norwegian—the smallest of the three by market value—has bought stock this year.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • How can I quickly pounce on bitcoin's recent bounce? Here are 3 of the simplest ways to start investing in cryptocurrencies

    Crypto has hit the mainstream. And getting in has never been easier.