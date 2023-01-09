CoinSmart Announces Receipt of Notice from Coinsquare Ltd. Purporting to Terminate Share Purchase Agreement

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - CoinSmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces that Coinsquare Ltd. ("Coinsquare") has delivered a notice to CoinSmart purporting to terminate the Share Purchase Agreement dated September 22, 2022 between CoinSmart and Coinsquare respecting the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Simply Digital Technologies Inc., being CoinSmart's wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the "Share Purchase Agreement").

CoinSmart's management and its board of directors are in the process of evaluating the validity and effectiveness of Coinsquare's purported termination of the Share Purchase Agreement. CoinSmart will provide further updates on this matter as additional information becomes available.

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

