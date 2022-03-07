CoinSmart to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference

TORONTO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CoinSmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart'' or the "Company") one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Justin Hartzman, will attend and be a panellist at the Canaccord Genuity Digital Disruptor Conference (the "Canaccord Conference"). The Canaccord Conference will be held virtually on March 8, 2022 and will focus on the emerging tech sectors of online lending, decentralized finance, and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Justin will be joining other industry leaders for the Reshaping of Exchanges by Digital Disruption panel, starting at 11:00am EST. Click here to register.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

