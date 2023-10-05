Cokal Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Cokal (ASX:CKA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$9.27m (loss widened by 30% from FY 2022).

US$0.009 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.008 loss in FY 2022).

Cokal EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 99%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 22%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Australia segment contributing a total revenue of US$14.2k (87% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$2.52m amounted to 15,362% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The most substantial expense, totaling US$4.80m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how CKA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 42% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 3.3% growth forecast for the Metals and Mining industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 9.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

