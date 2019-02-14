Coke Drops Most Since 2008 as Pressure Rises for CEO Quincey

(Bloomberg) -- Coca-Cola Co. sold fewer drinks in the Americas in the fourth quarter despite a boost from zero-calorie offerings as rival PepsiCo Inc. ramps up marketing spending. Shares fell as much as 7.9 percent -- the most since intraday since 2008.

Unit case volume fell 1 percent in North America and 2 percent in Latin America in the quarter ended Dec. 31, though adjusted earnings per share matched analyst forecasts. A lackluster profit forecast for 2019 weighed on the beverage giant’s shares.

While the beverage giant has made progress with its Diet Coke and Coke Zero Sugar brands, the results show that a broader decline in soda consumption may still be weighing down performance. Coke, like its rivals in the beverage business, is also facing higher transportation costs. Chief Executive Officer James Quincey has been banking on a pivot away from sugary soda at the world’s largest beverage company. He’s now under pressure to show his company’s big bet on U.K. coffee chain Costa can drive growth. Investors will be listening on the call this morning for more details about the coffee strategy.Coke, like Pepsi, has raised prices to offset higher costs -- moves the company said caused some consumer backlash in the quarter. In addition, it sold less juice, dairy and plant-based beverages. The drinks business has become more competitive in the U.S., with sparkling water, bottled coffee and other options gaining popularity.

Coke shares declined 7.2 percent to $46.20 at 9:33 a.m. in New York. The stock had gained 5.2 percent this year through Wednesday’s close.

The company said adjusted earnings per share could be down 1 percent in 2019, with 1 percent growth the high end of the range. For more on the results, click here.

