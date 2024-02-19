'Coke with a twist': What is Coca-Cola Spiced and when can you try it?

Cans of Coca-Cola Spiced, the beverage company's first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years, are introduced at a livestream media event, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in New York.

For the first time in three years, Coke has a new flavor: Coca-Cola Spiced.

Spiced comes in both regular and no-sugar varieties, Coke said in its announcement of the new product earlier this month.

"It's Coca Cola with a twist," Oana Vlad, global brand senior director at Coca-Cola, said at the launch event for the flavor in Manhattan.

She said that the new flavor is "a refreshing version of raspberry" combined with "our iconic Coca-Cola formula and then it really ends with warm spice."

The new flavor joins Coke's existing line-up of flavors, including classic Coke, Coke Vanilla and Cherry Vanilla.

The new offering is "Coke’s boldest tasting brand innovation yet," says the company about the new flavor, adding that the drink is not necessarily spicy but provides an "uplifting taste experience unlike any other."

When does Coca-Cola Spiced come out?

Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero will be hitting shelves at retailers across the country on Monday, Feb. 19.

Cans of Coca-Cola Spiced, the beverage company's first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years, are introduced at a livestream media event, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in New York.

What does Coke Spiced taste like?

That's hard to say, outside of Coke saying raspberry is in the drink.

Though Coke says the beverages will have an aromatic blend of spices, the company hasn't revealed what spices have been included in the drink.

'People want to experiment with unique flavors'

The new addition is part of Coke's focus on innovation in their brand strategy, Sue Lynne Cha, vice president of marking, told USA TODAY.

"We're constantly looking at industry trends and exploring new ways to offer our customers more choice," she said. "People want to experiment with unique flavors and Coke Spiced is a direct response to that trend."

The new flavor was developed in just seven weeks compared to the 12 months or more that it usually takes to develop a new product, Coca-Cola’s North American marketing chief Shakir Moin said at the media event in New York. He added that the company is "disrupting" the way they are working internally to better meet customer demand.

Saman Shafiq is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at sshafiq@gannett.com and follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter @saman_shafiq7.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coca-Cola Spiced: Coke's 1st new flavor in 3 years is hitting shelves