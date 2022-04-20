U.S. markets closed

Colabor Announces the Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Colabor Group Inc.
·1 min read
BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the first quarter ended March 19, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date:

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time:

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Conference Number:

23496529

North-American participants dial toll-free:

1-888-390-0549

International and local dial-in:

1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 496529#. The recording will be available until May 5, 2022.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com

Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel.: 450-449-0026 extension 1180


