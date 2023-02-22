U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.05
    -6.29 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,045.09
    -84.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,507.07
    +14.77 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,894.67
    +6.46 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0609
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    -0.0320 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2047
    -0.0060 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9330
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,188.84
    -247.51 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.48
    -8.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Colabor Announces the Date of Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Colabor Group Inc.
·2 min read
Colabor Group Inc.
Colabor Group Inc.

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date:

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Time:

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

 

 

Conference Number:

49293401

North-American participants dial toll-free:

1-888-390-0549

International and local dial-in:

1-416-764-8682

 

 

You can also use the following quick link: https://bit.ly/3kZrN77. This new connection link will allow each participant to connect to the conference call by clicking on the URL link and easily enter their name and phone number.

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 293401#. The recording will be available until March 9, 2023.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc
Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1308
investors@colabor.com

Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180



Recommended Stories